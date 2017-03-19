Centre not to fund Uttar Pradesh loan sop, says BJP

Hyderabad: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and other BJP leaders on Saturday denied reports that appeared in a section of the media as well as statements from minister K.T. Rama Rao and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan that the Centre has decided to release funds for a loan waiver scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

“There is no truth to such reports; the Centre is not going to release any funds to fulfil an election promise made by the state unit of the BJP to waive agriculture loans. Based on the financial situation in the states, local party units come out with such promises and it is for the state to implement them, not the Centre,” Mr Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said in a statement.

Reacting to Tweet by Mr Pawan Kalyan that the Centre funding loan waiver in UP will create a gap between North and South India, the Union minister said such parallels cannot be drawn as the issue has no basis.

BJP MLA G. Kishan Reddy said it is not proper for leaders to rush with statements without verifying facts. “The Centre has not said anything like that. Even assuming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did say so, there is nothing wrong. Did anyone object to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao pumping funds to his Assembly segment Gajwel?” Mr Kishan Reddy asked.

TS BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement condemned Mr Rama Rao’s statement which he said was made without verifying facts.

He said that Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh never made any statement that the Centre will bear the UP loan waiver commitment of the BJP’s state unit.