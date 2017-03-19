Nation, Politics

'BJP wants to fight 2019 polls by polarising voters': Mayawati

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 8:51 pm IST
'That is why they have made an RSS man the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh,' she said.
BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: In the backdrop of BJP MP Yogi Adityanath taking oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday alleged that the saffron party wanted to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls not on its development plank, but by "polarising voters".

"BJP wants to contest the 2019 polls not on the issue of development, but by polarising the voters. That is why they have made an RSS man the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh," she told reporters in Lucknow.

"I got the invitation but boycotted the oath-taking ceremony as the BJP has betrayed the backward castes and Brahmins by making him (Adityanath) the chief minister following the RSS agenda.

"As the BJP has not honoured any of its promises made in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it will be banking on its polarisation agenda in 2019," she claimed.

Regarding Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, an OBC, not becoming the chief minister, Mayawati said, "His (Maurya's) name was put forward to garner OBC support. Had he not been made deputy chief minister, he would have got a heart attack. He has been betrayed and so have been the Brahmins, whose votes were taken by the BJP.

"I have been a chief minister. I know that deputy chief ministers have no role to play. It would have been better if they (Maurya and Dinesh Sharma) were made cabinet ministers with some departments."

The BSP chief also alleged that when Kalyan Singh of the BJP, also an OBC, was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party had "conspired", so that he could not continue at the top post for long.

Describing the BJP as an "anti-OBC" party, she alleged that it had "let the VP Singh government at the Centre fall" on the issue of reservation.

"This state government has not been formed by honest practices. Besides tampering with the EVMs, it (BJP) has betrayed the OBCs and Brahmins," Mayawati said.

Tags: mayawati, yogi adityanath, 2019 lok sabha polls, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
very year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spain celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta in Valencia
British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha steal the show, Jadeja makes merry

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls as he and Wriddhiman Saha (117) made sure India get past Australia’s first-inning total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kerala: Dog sacrifices life fighting cobra to save elderly couple

The owner is a retired government official (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP govt will work for all sections of society without bias: CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath becomes UP CM, Modi promises 'record development'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath at the oath ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: CPI, VCK, MDMK not to contest R K Nagar bypolls

MDMK chief Vaiko with party members (Photo: PTI/File)

Slow and steady rise of Dinesh Sharma, 53-year-old professor, in BJP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma (R). (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham