Rajinikanth declines Kamal Haasan’s invite for Tamil Nadu tour launch

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday drove to his long-time co-star Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden residence and personally invited him for the launch of his political journey on Wednesday from Rameswaram.

However, the superstar, who has already announced his intention to contest the next assembly polls, politely turned down the request from Kamal, saying, “Our styles are different.”

As he prepares to launch his state-wide tour as a precursor to his political launch from Rameswaram on Wednesday, Kamal has been calling on “people whom I like” and Sunday’s outing to Rajinikanth’s residence was based on his belief.

Kamal and Rajini have been friends for nearly four decades after they first met on the sets of Aboorva Raagangal – the K Balachander movie through which the latter was introduced to the Tamil cinema. However, their paths and style – in cinema and their personal life – have been different.

“Even in cinema, my style is different and his style is different. But our motives are the same – to do good for the society and people of Tamil Nadu,” Rajinikanth said after receiving his friend Kamal at his palatial bungalow and posing for pictures with him. Rajinikanth’s statement makes it clear that the duo have decided to chart their own career in politics.

“This is a significant journey. I informed Rajini when I took the decision of taking a plunge into politics. Now, when I embark on my journey, I want to meet all those who are close to my heart.”