Gujarat civic polls: BJP ahead in 43 seats, Congress in 25

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
The civic polls which took place on Saturday saw a voter turnout of 64.4 per cent and cover 28 districts of Gujarat.
Ahmedabad: Counting for Gujarat Municipal Corporation polls started earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assuming an early lead in 43 municipalities while the Congress was leading in 25.

Other parties were leading in three municipalities in the state.

 

Votes are being counted for 75 municipalities, two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats. BJP currently rules 59 out of the 75 municipal corporations in the state.

The civic polls are crucial for the BJP as well as the Congress, coming right after the keenly-contested Gujarat Assembly elections in December, 2017.

