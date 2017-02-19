Nation, Politics

Battle for UP: Voting begins in crucial Phase-III of polls, litmus test for SP

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2017, 8:39 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 8:45 am IST
Home Minister Rajnath Singh's LS constituency Lucknow, and SP strongholds Kannauj, Mainpuri and Etawah, figure in this round.
Political pundits are keeping close tabs on the voter figures and the outcome of the election can either make or break the political future of SP. (Photo: PTI)
 Political pundits are keeping close tabs on the voter figures and the outcome of the election can either make or break the political future of SP. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Polling is underway in 69 Assembly constituencies that figure in phase-III of the staggered Uttar Pradesh elections.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav requested the people to come out and vote in large numbers ‘for the development of UP.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah also urged voters to come out and participate in the electoral process.

Ram Gopal Yadav and other SP leaders also claimed that there was no infighting in SP and that they would procure at least 300 seats and will form the government.

Political pundits are keeping close tabs on the voter figures and the outcome of the election can either make or break the political future of SP.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow, and SP strongholds Kannauj, Mainpuri and Etawah, figure in this round.

Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Unnao, Barabanki and Sitapur are among the 12 districts where these Assembly seats are spread across.

Etawah is the native place of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, while another key district is Mainpuri, from where Tej Pratap Yadav is an SP MP. From Kannauj Dimple Yadav, wife of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is MP.

In the 2012 Assembly polls, SP had won 55 of these 69 seats, while BSP, BJP and Congress secured just six, five and two respectively. One seat went to an Independent.

The fate of 826 candidates in this phase will be decided by 2.41 crore voters, including 1.10 crore women and 1,026 belonging to third gender category.

In this phase, the maximum number of 4,98,573 voters are in Sarojini Nagar seat of Lucknow, while the minimum of 2,72,294 voters are in Sisamau.

While the highest number of 21 candidates are in Etawah, minimum of three candidates are in Haidergarh (Barabanki).

Lucknow West and Central have 17 candidates each. There will be 25,603 polling booths in this phase. Tight security arrangements have also been made.

For free and fair polling, the Election Commission has appointed 4,609 micro-observers and 61 general observers and deployed over 83,000 personnel of central para-military forces.

Besides this, 9,119 sub-inspectors of police, 3,357 head constables, 58,789 constables and 58,025 homeguards of state police are on duty today.

There are 1,707 sector magistrates, 200 zonal and 271 static magistrates to to ensure peace. Prominent among those whose prestige is at stake are Nitin Agarwal, son of SP leader Naresh Agarwal, BSP turncoat Brijesh Pathak from Lucknow (Central) on BJP ticket and Congress turncoat Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt, who is pitted against Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna.

SP leader Shivpal too is a key figure in this round. He is contesting from Jaswant Nagar seat.

Congress leader PL Punia's son Tanuj Punia is trying his luck from Jaidpur seat in Barabanki.

In 2012 Assembly and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout in these areas was 59.96 per cent and 58.43 per cent respectively.

The next four phases of polling will be held on February 23, 27 and on March 4 and 8. Counting of votes will take place on March 11.

Tags: up polls, akhilesh yadav, narendra modi, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP concerned over its ‘silent’ vote bank

Hindutva vote bank is “confused” on a number of issues when it comes to whether or not to back the saffron party.
19 Feb 2017 3:11 AM
Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Smriti Irani slams SP, calls it a 'protector of rapists'

'It is a disgrace that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had in his cabinet a person like Gayatri Prajapati who has been accused of rape.'
18 Feb 2017 9:12 PM

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'I love Salman': Pak actress Saba issues clarifiaction on video mocking B'wood stars

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium'.
 

India's only live volcano active again: National Institute of Oceanography

India's only live volcano in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has once again started spewing ash. (Representational Image)
 

Kamal Haasan mocks TN trust vote, asks people to approach Governor

The actor tweeted mocking the turn of events, projecting it as an insult to the democracy.
 

Virat Kohli pips MS Dhoni, 2nd only to Shah Rukh Khan in terms of brand value

Virat Kohli is ranked number 2 in the list of Indian celebrities with the highest brand value and is trailing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. MS Dhoni is placed on the ninth spot. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Sania Mirza critical of media's approach to her tax notice

Sania Mirza hit out at the media for giving her tax-evasion notice a lot of coverage. (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Apple finally wipe out BlackBerry?

The Canada-based company has rounded to zero per cent share among smartphone operating systems after shipping of 207,000 smartphones last quarter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat Congress accuses BJP of disrupting its rally from Naliya

The Congress flag. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn rattled by SP-Cong pact, BJP out to fool people: Akhilesh

Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting near Aligarh. (Photo: AP)

‘You tore my shirt, insulted me’: Video shows DMK MLAs manhandle TN Speaker

DMK MLAs went on rampage in Tamil Nadu Assembly during trust vote. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Manipur polls: Government not sincere in solving economic blockade, says Javadekar

MHRD minister Prakash Javadekar

Chaos in TN Assembly; chairs thrown, mics pulled off during trust vote

Security outside Tamil Nadu Assembly during trust vote. (Photo: video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham