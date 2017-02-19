MK Stalin booked for protesting at Marina beach

Stalin sat on a protest at the Marina along with his MLAs. However, police detained the protesting MLAs including Stalin. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: An FIR was registered against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Sunday.

The case has been lodged against Stalin a day after he and DMK MLAs were detained by police for protesting against the floor test result at Chennai's Marina Beach. However, they were released after a brief detention.

Meanwhile, Stalin held a special meeting with party MLAs at DMK headquarters here.

Stalin yesterday wrote to the governor urging his intervention in the matter after Edappadi K. Palaniswami won the trust vote.

Amid the uproar in the Tami Nadu Assembly during Saturday's much-anticipated floor test, Palanisamy won the vote of confidence with 122 MLAs supporting him.

Tamil Nadu assembly witnessed a huge ruckus yesterday during the floor test with Stalin alleging that his shirt was torn off when the assembly police forcefully evicted his party MLAs and the Speaker tore off his shirt himself and blamed the MLAs of the DMK for it.

"We were told that assembly will reconvene at 3 pm, but at 2 pm police came and tried to forcefully evict us. My shirt was also torn," Stalin said.