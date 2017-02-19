Nation, Politics

DMK calls for hunger strike across party offices on Feb 22, Stalin booked

ANI
Published Feb 19, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Reportedly, it has been been called to protest the alleged assault and subsequent arrest of DMK working president MK Stalin.
DMK Working President MK Stalin addressing a press conference. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin, on Sunday announced hunger strike across party offices in Tamil Nadu to protest the alleged assault against him and his subsequent arrest, it has been reported.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was filed against Stalin, his party MLAs, MPs and cadres for holding a protest at Marina beach against the alleged attack on him and his MLAs during the trust vote in the Assembly.

Police said an FIR has been filed against them for unlawful assembly and violation of public order.

"DMK staged the protest without obtaining prior permission as required under law", a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, Stalin held a special meeting with party MLAs at DMK headquarters here.

Besides Stalin, 63 MLAs, three MPs and several DMK cadres who participated in the protest have been named in the FIR, he said.

Stalin was detained yesterday after he sat on a protest at Marina beach here against the alleged attack on him and his party MLAs during the trust vote.

After alleging that he was manhandled in the Assembly by the marshals during the vote of confidence, which the Palaniswami government won with a comfortable margin of 122-11, Stalin sat on a protest at the Marina along with his MLAs.

Several DMK workers had blocked vehicular traffic and indulged in stone-pelting in different places in the state to protest the alleged attack on Stalin.

