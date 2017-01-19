 LIVE !  :  England are off to a flying start as Chris Woakes runs through India’s top order in the Cuttack ODI. (Photo: BCCI) Live: Yuvraj, Dhoni begin rebuilding Indian innings after Chris Woakes' early strikes
 
Nation, Politics

‘Vote bank politics’: Telangana CM's Muslim quota push draws BJP ire

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao govt may move Supreme Court if the Centre doesn’t allow increase in quota limit.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue of 12 per cent reservations for Muslims, saying the proposal is unconstitutional minority vote bank politics.

"CM KCR's statement reiterating that his government will provide for 12 per cent reservation to Muslims is not just a blatant lie, but also unconstitutional and uncouth minority vote bank politics", Telangana BJP's official spokesperson, Krishna Saagar Rao said.

Read: Telangana firm on increasing 12 per cent quota for Muslim community

The Chief Minister on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that a bill providing 12 per cent reservation to backward sections among Muslims would be introduced in the budget session of the House.

This quota was a key election promise of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

The Chief Minister had also said his government decided to implement this reservation for Muslims based on their social, economic and educational backwardness and not on religious basis.

Krishna Saagar Rao said BJP strongly disapproves "this open pandering for Muslim votes by CM KCR being in a constitutional position".

"Knowing very well that the reservations limit set by the Supreme Court cannot be violated and very clear SC orders against religion-based reservations, CM KCR is still making this kind of deviant statements".

"His (the Chief Minister's) designs only expose his pro-Muslim, anti-Hindu, anti BC/SC/ST mindset", Krishna Saagar Rao said.

"As any increased reservation has to be drawn from the quota assigned to BC/SC and STs, BJP considers this as unforgivable misadventure negatively affecting the economically backward classes, in pursuit of public pandering for Muslim votes".

He said BJP believes "100 per cent" that the Chief Minister cannot deliver on this "illegal and unconstitutional false promise on 12 per cent reservation to Muslims".

The Chief Minister said on Wednesday that in order to provide 12 per cent reservation to Muslims, a relaxation should be given to the stipulation that the reservations should not exceed 50 per cent.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu introduced Act 45/94 and with the consent of Indian Parliament, got incorporated the issue of enhancement of reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. We will follow the same policy in our state also," Ro had said.

Expressing confidence the Centre would act favourably on the state's move to provide 12 per cent quota, he, however, said the state government would also take a legal recourse on the issue if the Centre does not respond positively.

Tags: muslim quota, telangana cm, kcr, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Muslim Community

Telangana firm on increasing 12 per cent quota for Muslim community

K Chandrasekhar Rao to move Supreme Court if Centre doesn’t allow increase in quota limit
19 Jan 2017 1:40 AM
Akbaruddin Owaisi

Don’t be hasty on 12 per cent quota for Muslims: Akbar to KCR

He said KCR should take steps to ensure that existing four per cent quota is not lost in his bid to secure 12 per cent quota.
19 Jan 2017 1:35 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
On Tuesday, Shabana Azmi held a surprise birthday bash for her husband Javed who turned 72. It was a star studded event as many Bollywood stars came down to attend it. (Photo; Viral Bhayani)

Take a look inside Javed Akhtar's star studded birthday bash
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

Raees promotions: SRK shakes a leg on Kapil's show, Nawaz tags along
Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How Virat Kohli gave up on butter chicken, mutton rolls for healthy appetite of runs

Virat Kohli’s transformation from being a chubby guy, who loved gorging on butter chicken, to one of the fittest athletes has been inspiring. (Photo: AFP)
 

After Ellen DeGeneres' show, Deepika heads to the Late Late Show with Vin Diesel

Deepika is extremely excited about her big Hollywood debut.
 

Gay prince on front line of India's war against AIDS

Manvendra Singh Gohil.
 

Live: Yuvraj, Dhoni begin rebuilding Indian innings after Chris Woakes' early strikes

England are off to a flying start as Chris Woakes runs through India’s top order in the Cuttack ODI. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: A smartphone for power users

The Redmi Note 4 sports a Snapdragon 625 chipset with up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage, and powered by a 4100mAh battery.
 

Watch: Shahid-Kangana's steamy romance in Rangoon's new song 'Yeh Ishq Hai'

Stills from the song
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Raghuveera accuses Modi of destroying the nation

N Raghuveera Reddy

Deepa misguided, hope she joins AIADMK: Sasikala’s husband Natarajan

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar with her husband addessing the press conferance at her residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Aligarh: SP chief accuses Rajasthan Governor of violating poll code

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh (Photo: PTI)

UP Polls: Muzaffarnagar BJP MLA, SP leader booked for model code violation

Representational Picture (Photo: PTI)

Cong leader, 3 time UP CM ND Tiwari and son, jump ship, join BJP

Narayan Dutt Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar joined the BJP.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham