Suspension is a plan to maintain decorum, believes Telangana CM

Hyderabad: TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has implemented a three-pronged strategy while suspending MLAs from the House. The strategy, drawn up by Mr Rao, will help maintain decorum in the House, he believes. As per the strategy, the first time any Member marches up to the Speaker’s podium and tries to disrupt the proceedings, he would be suspended for one day.

A repeat would invite a week’s suspension from the House, and a third attempt at disruption would result in the legislator being suspended for the entire session.

According to TRS MLAs, Mr Rao is keen that the Members maintain strict discipline in the House and protect its dignity.

They said that the CM is of the view that the Members can express their protest on any issue from their seats and if necessary, stage a walkout. “Disrupting or stalling the proceedings will not serve any purpose,” the TRS MLAs said.

A glimpse of Mr Rao’s strategy was on display on Saturday, when 11 Opposition Members of the Congress and TD were suspended for one day for disrupting the proceedings by entering the Well of the House.

Incidentally, some Members claimed that they were suspended even though they did not march to the Well. They claimed that some MIM members had gone to the Well of the House on Friday and stalled proceedings, but no action was taken against them.

Significantly, when the TRS was in the Opposition, its MLAs had staged many a dharna in the Well of the House and stalled proceedings.