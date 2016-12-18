Nation, Politics

Suspension is a plan to maintain decorum, believes Telangana CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Dec 18, 2016, 1:25 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 3:26 am IST
Action on opposition is part of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s three-point plan strategy.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has implemented a three-pronged strategy while suspending MLAs from the House. The strategy, drawn up by Mr Rao, will help maintain decorum in the House, he believes. As per the strategy, the first time any Member marches up to the Speaker’s podium and tries to disrupt the proceedings, he would be suspended for one day.

A repeat would invite a week’s suspension from the House, and a third attempt at disruption would result in the legislator being suspended for the entire session.
According to TRS MLAs, Mr Rao is keen that the Members maintain strict discipline in the House and protect its dignity.

They said that the CM is of the view that the Members can express their protest on any issue from their seats and if necessary, stage a walkout. “Disrupting or stalling the proceedings will not serve any purpose,” the TRS MLAs said.

A glimpse of Mr Rao’s strategy was on display on Saturday, when 11 Opposition Members of the Congress and TD were suspended for one day for disrupting the proceedings by entering the Well of the House.

Incidentally, some Members claimed that they were suspended even though they did not march to the Well. They claimed that some MIM members had gone to the Well of the House on Friday and stalled proceedings, but no action was taken against them.

Significantly, when the TRS was in the Opposition, its MLAs had staged many a dharna in the Well of the House and stalled proceedings.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, mim members
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao advises TRS men to maintain dignity in Assembly

Mr Rao also allocated various subjects to groups of legislators to speak whenever their turn comes or during interventions.
16 Dec 2016 1:00 AM
Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao

Telangana: Parties protest MLA poaching

Congress moved an adjournment motion over the issue but the Speaker disallowed it.
18 Dec 2016 1:34 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen promoting their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya keep it casual while promoting OK Jaanu
Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

'Humma Humma' remixed version a 'pale and uninspired job': Remo Fernandes

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No Trust motions against K Chandrasekhar Rao, Speaker: Congress and TD MLA's

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Gold is woman’s right: K Chandrasekhar Rao to Narendra Modi

Mr Rao said that women inherit gold ornaments from their mothers and grandmothers. This is part of our country’s tradition and should not be viewed as unaccounted gold.

Telangana: Parties protest MLA poaching

Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao

J&K: Sena stages protest, burns CM's effigy over ex-gratia to Wani's kin

Activists of Shiv Sena shout slogans to protest against the decision to grant ex-gratia relief compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs and job to the family of Burhan Wani. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana: Nine Bills introduced in the Assembly

The municipal laws Amendment Bill, which will enable the government transfer municipal employees across the state, including of the GHMC, was also introduced. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham