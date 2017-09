Hyderabad: PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy called for a movement against the TRS government to free the state from “Naya Razakar” rule. Hoisting the National Flag to mark Hyderabad State’s merger with Indian Uni-on, he said the TRS government was suppressing the rights of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. State. He said the Congress was credited for getting Independence for India, for Telangana and even for granting statehood.