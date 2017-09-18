Nation, Politics

In war of words, TTV Dhinakaran called ‘thief’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Dhinakaran dared the CM to resign from his post and convene a meeting of party MLAs and elect a new legislature party leader.
TTV Dhinakaran
 TTV Dhinakaran

Chennai: The war of words between the ruling AIADMK and the rebel TTV Dhinakaran turned ugly on Sunday with fisheries minister D. Jayakumar calling him a “thief” while the former hit out at Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for saying that he would soon land in jail.

Dhinakaran dared the CM to resign from his post and convene a meeting of party MLAs and elect a new legislature party leader. “Let Palaniswami say that the post of Chief Minister and the Cabinet which was given by Chinnamma (V. K. Sasikala) is not necessary ... let them choose anyone (as legislature party leader)... we are not concerned,” he told reporters here.

Dhinakaran, who two days ago said that the government would fall within a week, said he was ready to send his loyalist MLAs to the meeting of legislators which he proposed. “I am not responsible if they do not vote for you (Mr Palaniswami)”, he added.

To a question, Dhinakaran asserted that he had not indulged in any “corruption” and said the cases of alleged Fera violation against him pertained to 1996 when he was not even an MP. He said he became an MP only in 1999.

Reacting strongly to his remarks, Mr Jayakumar likened him to a “thief who attempted to rob by jumping over the wall with a “monitor lizard”.  “But, he gave it up seeing the public. Likewise Dhinakaran’s tricks will not work.”

He also claimed that none can “shake the Palaniswami government”. Dhinakaran also sought to know why Mr. Palaniswami and his Ministers got worked up whenever his name was mentioned. “I didn't expect brother Palaniswami to speak thus,” he added.

While addressing a public meeting, Mr. Palaniswami, said Dhinakaran would soon go to ‘Maamiyar Veedu’, meaning he would be sent to jail. Meanwhile, Governor CH. Vidyasagar Rao is likely to arrive here on Monday.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




