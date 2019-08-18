Karnataka cabinet expansion after BJP legislature party meeting on Aug 20

Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and appraised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet is scheduled to take place on August 20, according to official sources.

The cabinet expansion will be done after the BJP legislature party meeting that will take place at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the same day, the chief minister's office posted on its official twitter handle.

Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and appraised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues.

The Karnataka Congress earlier in the day criticised Yediyurappa for delaying in forming his cabinet in the state.

"Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will @BSYBJP wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If @BSYBJP can't form one, he should step down," the Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who allege that the scale and quality of relief work in flood-hit Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers.