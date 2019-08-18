Nation Politics 18 Aug 2019 'CBI to takeover pro ...
Nation, Politics

'CBI to takeover probe of phone tapping charges,' says Yediyurappa

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
He also said it was the expectation of the people of the state that a detailed inquiry should be made and the culprits punished.
Days after charges of phone tapping during the previous coalition government headed by JDS surfaced, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he will order a CBI probe into the allegations citing demands by several Congress leaders. (Photo: File)
 Days after charges of phone tapping during the previous coalition government headed by JDS surfaced, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he will order a CBI probe into the allegations citing demands by several Congress leaders. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Days after charges of phone tapping during the previous coalition government headed by JD(S) surfaced, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he will order a CBI probe into the allegations citing demands by several Congress leaders.

"On the telephone tapping issue. Several leaders, including Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, have said it should be probed and truth should come out, so I have decided to order a CBI probe. Tomorrow itself I will order the probe," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

 

He also said it was the expectation of the people of the state that a detailed inquiry should be made and the culprits punished.

Yediyurappa's announcement comes amid signs that the scandal is gaining political steam ever since disqualified JDS MLA A H Vishwanath, who served as the JD(S) state president and turned rebel later, last week dropped the political bomb, accusing the H D Kumarswamy government of tapping phones and spying on more than 300 leaders, including him.

Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, M Mallikarjuna Kharge and home minister in the alliance government M B Patil, have sought a probe while another key party leader and former minister D K Shivakumar has rejected the snooping charges and appeared to side with Kumaraswamy.

According to reports, phones of those close to Siddaramaiah, who was the then coalition coordination committee chief, had come under the watch of the government.

Vishwanath had also claimed snooping would not have happened without the knowledge of the then Chief Minister as the intelligence wing was under his control.

Several BJP leaders, including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, have directly accused Kumaraswamy of being behind the episode to save his government which was then rocked by dissidence within.

The coalition government ultimately collapsed last month with the chief minister losing the trust vote in the assembly.

Kumaraswamy on his part has denied the allegations. "There was no need for me to remain in and save the chair (of CM) by tapping phones. Allegations made against me by some people in this matter is far from truth," he had tweeted.

The controversy surfaced as Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao earlier this month ordered an inquiry into phone tapping incident against the backdrop of a recently leaked telephone conversation purportedly between him and someone in Delhi lobbying on his behalf with some politicians for the post he is occupying now.

...
Tags: phone tapping, karnataka, cbi, yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off his party's campaign for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagging off a Jan Ashirwad Yatra. (Photo: File)

We ended corruption, ran transparent govt: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

In frustration, they pushed the girl to the ground, and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl’s grandfather alleged that when he went to Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. (Photo: Representational)

16-yr-old UP girl dies after stalkers crush her skull under bike

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, adding that dialogue will only be held if the neighboring nation stops supporting terror. (Photo: ANI)

Talks with Pak only if it stops patronising terrorism: Rajnath Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)
 

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's why Ekta Kapoor chose Ayushmann Khurrana as lead actor for 'Dream Girl'

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We ended corruption, ran transparent govt: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off his party's campaign for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagging off a Jan Ashirwad Yatra. (Photo: File)

Talks with Pak only if it stops patronising terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, adding that dialogue will only be held if the neighboring nation stops supporting terror. (Photo: ANI)

Thought provoking, extremely courageous: Shatrughan Sinha on PM Modi's I-Day speech

Sinha, who crossed over to the Congress after BJP refused him a ticket from Bihar's Patna Sahib, profusely praised Modi for the announcement creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). (Photo: PTI)

Yediyurappa is right in handing over phone tapping case to CBI: Shahnawaz Hussain

The allegations of illegal phone tapping against HD Kumaraswamy initially stormed in after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs, who were later disqualified from their respective parties, claimed that the former chief minister got their phones tapped. (Photo: ANI)

Yediyurappa is right in handing over phone tapping case to CBI: Shahnawaz Hussain

'Yediyurappa ji has taken the right decision to conduct a high-level inquiry to find out what had happened during the reign of the previous Chief Minister,' Hussain. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham