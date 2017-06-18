Nation, Politics

Kumar Vishwas hits out at AAP's 'palace politics', posters call him 'traitor'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 3:18 am IST
The party will fight the Rajasthan polls on its real principles, says Vishwas.
AAP leader Kumar Vishwas (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The crisis within the Aam Admi Party (AAP) deepened further on Saturday with senior leader Kumar Vishwas hitting out at its “palace politics”, even as posters came up outside its headquarters dubbing him a “friend of the BJP” and a “traitor”.

Mr Vishwas, who was recently appointed the party’s Rajasthan affairs in-charge, made a pointed remark that he would ensure the workers under him adhered to the AAP’s “core principles” and went back to its “basics”.

He briefly attended a farmers’ convention organised by the party at the Constitution Club here, where the body language of the leaders was reflective of the internal dissidence. “We (AAP) did not come into being for these conspiracies and palace politics hatched by five-six people. We are for the causes based on which the party was born at the Ramlila Maidan. The party will fight the Rajasthan polls on its real principles,” Mr Vishwas said.

“A friend of the BJP, he is not a poet but a traitor. He attacks while in hiding and backstabs. Remove such a traitor,” read the posters.

