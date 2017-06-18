Nation, Politics

KTR duped people, files complaint, says Marri Shashidhar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Mr Shashidhar Reddy requested the police commissioner to book cases under relevant Sections of the IPC for cheating the people.
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Saturday met Hyderabad police commissioner M. Mahender Reddy along with residents of Ambedkarnagar slum and demanded cheating cases be booked against ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

“The two ministers have been cheating Ambedkarnagar residents by telling them that the interim order of the Supreme Court was not applicable to their colony and laid the foundation stone for 2BHK houses recently,” Mr Reddy said. The interim order is clearly says that no further constructions shall be carried out in and around Hussainsagar lake, he said.

Mr Reddy said a large number of people vacated their houses after being misled by the ministers to pave way for the construction of 2BHK houses.

He said being the municipal minister, Mr Rama Rao was quite aware of the Supreme Court order yet he took up construction activity in Ambedkarnagar without obtaining permission from the SC.

He said though the SC’s January 2014 order was very much in vogue, on the orders of the ministers, officials demolished the old houses on June 4 and the ministers laid the foundation stone the ministers on June 13.

