Nation, Politics

Darjeeling unrest: Will march with bodies of protesters 'killed', says GJM

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 11:48 am IST
WB CM Mamata Banerjee had said the ongoing agitation in Darjeeling hills was a "conspiracy” fuelled by northeast insurgent groups.
Security personnel patrol a road during a GJM strike in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel patrol a road during a GJM strike in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Darjeeling: Darjeeling is bracing for another shutdown as the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leadership has decided to hold a protest rally with the bodies of two persons allegedly killed during Saturday’s clashes.

The GJM claimed that two of their supporters were shot dead by police in Singmari. Police rejected the allegations of firing by its personnel, and said one person was killed during the clashes.

A senior GJM leader said on Sunday, “We will conduct the rally at Chowbazar with the bodies.”

Police declined the permission to hold such a rally. A senior police official said, “No one has been given permission to hold a rally in the hills.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the ongoing agitation in Darjeeling hills was a “deep-rooted conspiracy” supported by insurgent groups of the northeast and some foreign countries.

The GJM rubbished the allegation, saying Banerjee was trying to malign the Gorkhas fighting for their identity.

Police, who have been on high alert after Saturday’s violence and arson, conducted route marches with the army in several parts of the hills.

Police pickets and barricades were placed in front of the government and GTA offices, and various entry-exit points of the hills. Several woman police personnel have also been deployed.

Except for medicine stores, all others shops and hotels remained closed in Darjeeling.

Tags: gorkha janmukti morcha, mamata banerjee, gorkhaland, darjeeling protests
Location: India, West Bengal

Related Stories

Prime MInister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Darjeeling unrest: Mamata smells conspiracy, accuses Centre of GJM stir

Responding to the charge, BJP chief Amit Shah said, Mamata sees conspiracy in everything.
18 Jun 2017 8:54 AM
Security personnel fire tear gas during a protest by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha activists in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Two GJM supporters killed as Darjeeling agitation turns violent

GJM leaders, however, demanded a judicial probe into the death of their two supporters.
18 Jun 2017 2:47 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy, Hockey World League games keep London buzzing

Within 10 miles of each other, Indian cricket team will meet their arch rivals at the Oval in London while hockey team will lock horns with Pakistan at the Riverbank Arena. (Photo: AP / Hockey India)
 

ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan final: Fans cheer for Virat Kohli's Team India

Assuring that India will be neither intimidated nor arrogant when they face Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, Indian skipper Virat Kohli asserted that there were no favourites in the much-awaited clash. (Photo: AP)
 

Oxford University Press declares 'Trump' Children's Word of the Year

The publishing house said in a statement that the word was chosen because of its significant increase in use - 839 percent - and the wide variety of contexts in which it was deployed, reports the New York Times. (Photo: Representational/AP)
 

'Wait for the official announcement': Ritesh Sidhwani on SRK's Don 3

Shah Rukh Kahn in a still from 'Don 2'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s uncle backs India to win final

Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan are set to take on defending champions in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Nation in 'prayer mode' ahead of epic India-Pakistan final

Ahead of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan on Sunday, the nation has witnessed prayers offered across many pockets in India, in anticipation of retaining the coveted trophy. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: Congress MLAs bay for Ugrappa’s blood

BJP and JD(S) MLCs after defeating the Congress’ no-confidence motion against legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy (Photo: DC)

‘Cash for MLAs’: DMK's plea to probe alleged payoffs to be heard on Monday

Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: DC)

Have frequent meetings with PM to apprise him of TN: Palanisamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

Give us a name, we'll think about support: CPI(M) to BJP on Prez polls

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati mocks at Yogi, calls UP CM's lunch with Dalits ‘political drama’

BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham