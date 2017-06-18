 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli’s India and Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan will once again battle it out for an ICC trophy, when they face-off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Virat Kohli elects to bowl
 
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah meets Uddhav Thackeray to consult on Prez nomination

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
The Shiv Sena had earlier said it may choose an "independent" path in the election to the highest constitutional office.
BJP President Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: File)
 BJP President Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in suburban Bandra.

Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' and held a close-door meeting, which started at around 10 am and lasted for nearly 75 minutes.

The meeting comes a day after the BJP chief, who is here on a three-day visit to strengthen the party organisation in the state, said his party would consult its allies before finalising the NDA's presidential candidate.

Shiv Sena, which has often been critical of the BJP and the Modi government, recently suggested the name of M S Swaminathan, the father of India's Green Revolution, as its presidential choice.

The Shiv Sena had earlier said it may choose an "independent" path in the election to the highest constitutional office. It had backed Congress nominees - Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee - in the last two presidential elections.

Asked about Fadnavis' remark that the BJP was prepared for snap Assembly election, in an apparent reference to continued strain in ties with the Shiv Sena, Shah earlier said, "What he meant was that if mid-term polls are forced on us, we are ready to fight."

On the recent farm loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra government, Shah had said through it the state was offering relief to the farmers. "The burden of loan waiver will be on the government and not banks," he had said.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, shiv sena, bharatiya janata party, amit shah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Witty bar sign trying to deal with rude customers wins the internet

The sign was shared on Reddit (Photo: YouTube/Reddit)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Sourav Ganguly surrounded by Pakistan fans; video

A video has gone viral showing some of the Pakistani fans going overboard and heckling Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)
 

On demand: Library of Trump's 'popular' tweets opens in New York

The library, which will remain open till June 18, is close to Trump Tower, local media reports said. (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Virat Kohli elects to bowl

Virat Kohli’s India and Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan will once again battle it out for an ICC trophy, when they face-off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Revealed! After Salman’s Tubelight, SRK to do another cameo in Jagga Jasoos

Shah Rukh Khan
 

ICC Champions Trophy final, India vs Pakistan: Players to watch out for

Team India captain Virat Kohli will look to defend the Champions Trophy title when they meet Pakistan in the final. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: Congress MLAs bay for Ugrappa’s blood

BJP and JD(S) MLCs after defeating the Congress’ no-confidence motion against legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy (Photo: DC)

‘Cash for MLAs’: DMK's plea to probe alleged payoffs to be heard on Monday

Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: DC)

Have frequent meetings with PM to apprise him of TN: Palanisamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

Give us a name, we'll think about support: CPI(M) to BJP on Prez polls

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati mocks at Yogi, calls UP CM's lunch with Dalits ‘political drama’

BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham