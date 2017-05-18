Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal over President race

New Delhi: Parleys over finalising a consensus Opposition Presidential candidate intensified on Wednesday with West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee meeting Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Kejriwal has agreed on the need for a consensus Opposition candidate for the post of President. The two leaders, who met for nearly an hour, discussed probable names and Mr Kejriwal has evinced interest in the name of former West Bengal Governor and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi, sources said.

Though there was no confirmation on whether the two leaders discussed the possibility of President Pranab Mukherjee being fielded for a second term as a consensus candidate, the sources said that the Delhi chief minister was more inclined towards the name of Mr Gandhi. Ms Banerjee met President Mukherjee late on Tuesday night.