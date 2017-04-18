Amit Shah’s 3-day Hyderabad tour to begin from May 23

Hyderabad: The TS BJP has decided to go all out against the TRS government’s decision to provide 12 per cent reservations to Muslims, and plans to galvanise public support against the move.

For starters, the party has announced a state-wide deeksha on April 21, a day before the TRS plenary, against Muslim quota. This would be followed by agitations on burning public issues in the days to come as the BJP gears up for the 2019 polls.

BJP national president Amit Shah’s three-day tour of Hyderabad has been finalised from May 23 to 25 during which he will discuss Muslim reservation, hold booth-level meetings, organisational setup and the steps to prepare party for the 2019 elections.

TS BJP president K. Laxman told DC that Amit Shah will hold meet with party leaders and workers of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency presently represented by MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

BJP is eyeing dozen-odd Lok Sabha seats, including Hyderabad seat, in 2019 elections.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has distorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement and misled the Assembly and the people. The PM had only asked the BJP to address backwardness among Muslims but did not back “communal” reservations. We welcome schemes like Shaadi Mubarak, but oppose triple talaq. The PM is for ensuring existing schemes to eligible Muslims,” Dr Laxman said.

He said that the TS BJP state executive will be held at Sangareddy on April 26 and 27 where the party will chalk out action programme against the “anti-peoples policies” of the TRS government.

“Reservations to Muslims will affect reservations for BCs. Ministers who promised justice to BCs during election are silent. For ages BC reservations was 25 per cent but successive governments did not do anything to increase reservations. Is it not injustice to BCs? If the CM lacks knowledge about quota problem, why are officials and other ministers silent?” he asked.

BJP Floor leader G. Kishan Reddy in Sangareddy said that the TRS has launched “vote bank politics” and Muslim reservation Bill is the beginning.

“We will fight till the Bill is dropped,” he said.