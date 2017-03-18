Nation, Politics

Trivendra Singh Rawat to be next CM of Uttarakhand, to take oath today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2017, 12:36 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders are expected to attend the oath taking ceremony.
Uttarakhand Governor Krishna Kant Paul appointed BJP Legislative Party leader Trivendra Singh Rawat as CM and invited him to form government. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Uttarakhand Governor Krishna Kant Paul appointed BJP Legislative Party leader Trivendra Singh Rawat as CM and invited him to form government. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former RSS pracharak Trivendra Singh Rawat will be the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand where the saffron party won 57 of the total 70 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

The BJP’s state legislature party unanimously elected Mr Rawat as its leader on Friday, and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders are expected to attend the oath taking ceremony.

Narendra Singh Tomar, the BJP’s central observer for the legislature party’s meeting, said in Dehradun that Mr Rawat’s name was proposed by senior leaders and MLAs — Prakash Pant and Satpal Maharaj — and was seconded by a host of other legislators.

Satpal Mahraj, also a former Union minister, was among the contenders for the top job. He is likely to be appointed as the Assembly Speaker.

After the legislature party meeting, the MLAs left for the Raj Bhavan where they submitted the resolution on Mr Rawat’s unanimous election to governor K.K. Paul.

A graduate in journalism from the Garhwal University, Mr Rawat will be sworn in as the eighth Chief Minister of the hill state at the Parade Ground. He was appointed as the party’s Jharkahnd in-charge in 2014, and had assisted Mr Shah in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has considerable administrative experience as he was minister in the BJP governments led by B.C. Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He had joined the RSS when he was 19, and six years later he was appointed pracharak for Dehradun city. He contested his first election in 2002 from Doiwala.

BJP state in-charge Shyam Jaju described Mr Rawat as the most suitable choice for the new responsibility since he was a leader “who had both organisational and ministerial experience”.

“He is perfectly equipped to give the state the kind of leadership it needs,” Mr Jaju said. Mr Rawat promised to work towards PM Narendra Modi’s goal of eliminating corruption and poverty. “Giving people a corruption-free government and bringing a change in the lives of the poorest of the poor will be our priority,” he said.

Tags: trivendra singh rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Karan, Rana and team launch trailer of Baahubali sequel
Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday and her close friends were seen arriving at her residence for a bash at night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Karan, Sidharth come out to celebrate Alia's birthday
Numerous stars from the film industry were snapped at the Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Jacqueline, Swara, Vaani make fashion statement at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Madrid draw Bayern as Juventus take on Barcelona in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal on April 12th. (Photo: AP)
 

'Should've responded better': TVF on Arunabh Kumar molestation allegations

TVF was criticised for its
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Politics of division won’t work in WB, BJP poses no threat to TMC: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

'Kabristan vs shamshan' debate rocks Bihar assembly

BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi. (Photo: Facebook)

Legislature party will decide on UP CM tomorrow, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya flashes victory sign with party workers at a press conference after the party's victory in State Assembly elections in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

My govt will complete its tenure: Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar assumes charge of his office in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

I am not in any race, says Manoj Sinha on UP CM pick

Union Minister Manoj Sinha (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham