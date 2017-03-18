Nation, Politics

Former Congress MLA asks Digvijay Singh to quit after losing Goa

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2017, 6:55 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 6:56 am IST
Rane had defied the party whip during the crucial floor test in the Goa Assembly jolting the Congress.
Panaji: Former Goa Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane on Friday said it was time party leader Digvijay  Singh retired from politics. Mr Rane had quit the party after it failed to press its claim to form government even after being the biggest party in the Goa Assembly.

“The kind of blunder he along with other Congress leaders did, cost the party its government (in Goa) despite having a majority,” Mr Rane said.

“I don’t know whether Digvijay really wanted to form the Congress government in Goa. Looking at his actions, it did not seem like (he did),” he said.

Mr Rane had defied the party whip during the crucial floor test in the Goa Assembly jolting the Congress, which came one down from the 17 votes it had against the government, when he absented himself.    

Tags: digvijay singh
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

