Government failed in upholding L&O: Tamilisai Soundararajan, Raja

Chennai: Close on the heels of party senior and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan who has alleged that Tamil Nadu is becoming a “training ground for extremists,” BJP national secretary H. Raja and party’s state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan have alleged that the State government has failed to maintain the law and order in TN.

Echoing Mr. Radhakrishnan’s charge, Mr Raja claimed on Saturday that Tamil Nadu is sending people to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). “TN is the training ground for the terrorist activities in Karnataka and Kerala and even for sending people to ISIS through Kerala,” Mr. Raja said in Coimbatore.

“Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam says Tamil Nadu is an Eden of peace. But it is only here that a birthday cake is being cut with a sickle,” Dr Tamilisai said referring to an incident. “The Tamil Nadu government has failed in maintaining the law and order,” she added.

On Feb. 14, Mr Radhakrishnan had alleging that TN is no longer a peaceful state, claimed that it was turning into a training ground for extremists. Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP in Coimbatore to pay tributes to those killed in the 1998 serial bomb blasts, he said, “Tamil Nadu is definitely not an Eden of peace. It is only a training ground for various fundamentalist organisations.”

Refuting, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam dismissed the charge as “a blatant lie, filtered in a blanket.”