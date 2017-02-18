 LIVE !  :  Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test. (Photo: ANI Twitter) Live: DMK MLAs go on rampage in TN Assembly during trust vote; evicted
 
Nation, Politics

‘You tore my shirt, insulted me’: Video shows DMK MLAs manhandle TN Speaker

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 18, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
Following Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Dhanapal’s orders, police evicted DMK MLAs from the House after violence.
DMK MLAs went on rampage in Tamil Nadu Assembly during trust vote. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 DMK MLAs went on rampage in Tamil Nadu Assembly during trust vote. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Pandemonium broke out in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today ahead of the crucial vote of confidence by the Edapady Palanisamy government with the opposition members stalling the proceedings.

With the matter coming to a head, Speaker P Dhanapal came out of the assembly escorted by marshals shortly after the House assembled to facilitate the floor test.

A video emerged showing DMK MLAs manhandling and jostling the Speaker.

“You insulted me and tore my shirt. I am doing my work by abiding law. Where do I go and tell the public about the torture meted out to me in the Assembly,” said Dhanapal.

Following Dhanapal’s order Assembly police evicted DMK MLAs from the Assembly after violence.

The proceedings were stalled amid the pandemonium, where some opposition members demanded secret voting.

Palanisamy, who was sworn in as Chief Minister two days ago, has opted to prove his majority today itself though he was given 15 days time by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Earlier in the day, the rebel O Panneerselvam camp got a boost when Coimbatore North MLA Arun Kumar announced his decision to abstain from voting after yesterday's decision by Mylapore MLA and former DGP R Natraj to vote against the government.

With the decision of the two, the Palanisamy camp is left with 122 MLAs in the 234-member House with one vacancy. Ailing DMK supremo M Karunanidhi was not present in the House.

In another development, the Panneerselvam camp appointed Semmalai as the party whip in the assembly and sent a letter to the Speaker to this effect.

Tags: edappadi k palanisamy, o panneerselvam, aiadmk, tamil nadu trust vote
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

