KCR rejected over 100 MLAs’ request to seek funds from planning department

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 12:54 am IST
SDF is designed to help meet the funds requirement for any emergent works proposed by the MLAs.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sent back proposals sent by over 100 MLAs seeking funds from the planning department under the Special Development Fund.

According to CMO sources, Mr Rao had received proposals on various works from the 100-odd MLAs belonging to both the ruling and Opposition parties through planning department. However, due to shortage of funds, all proposals have been sent back.

The state government had allotted Rs 4,675 crore in its Budget to the Special Development Fund for the ongoing financial year and the CM has so far cleared works worth about Rs 1,000 crore under SDF. Usually, MLAs approach the CM seeking funds for small works in their constituencies.

SDF is designed to help meet the funds requirement for any emergent works proposed by the MLAs.

MLAs generally seek funds for improving civic amenities in their constituencies like laying roads, drinking water shortage, construction of community halls etc, the works costing between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore.

In addition to the SDF, state government has allotted Rs 2 crore to each Assembly constituency, the funds put at the disposal of district in-charge ministers. The ministers sanction the works proposed by the MLAs in their constituencies.

Under this scheme, Rs 240 crore was at the disposal of the ministers, but surprisingly, no minister has sanctioned any works at all this financial year.

CMO sources said that the proposals sent by the MLAs will be kept pending with the planning department till the time funds are available for the CM to approve them.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

