Cong leader, 3 time UP CM ND Tiwari and son, switch team, join BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jan 18, 2017, 10:41 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
In 1986-1987, he served in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet as Minister for External Affairs.
Narayan Dutt Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar joined the BJP.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and three time Uttar Pradesh chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari along with his son Rohit Shekhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

According to reports, Tiwari wanted a BJP ticket for his son from Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and therefore took the decision to change his loyalty.

The 91-year-old leader was thrice the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (1976-77, 1984-85, 1988-89) and once the chief minister of Uttarakhand (2002-2007).

