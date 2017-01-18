Deepa misguided, hope she joins AIADMK: Sasikala’s husband Natarajan

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar with her husband addessing the press conferance at her residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Thanjavur: V K Sasikala's husband M Natarajan on Wednesday expressed hope that Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar will soon join the AIADMK, a day after she indicated to float a new political party.

"Both Deepa and her brother Deepak are our children and some politicians must have misguided her but I hope she will join the AIADMK soon," he told reporters here.

Announcing her decision to enter politics at Chennai yesterday, Deepa made it clear that she cannot accept Sasikala as AIADMK general secretary.

Natarajan reiterated his charge that "some sections" in the BJP were trying to split the AIADMK and said, "It will not happen".

He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a good person.

Referring to the ban on bull taming sport Jallikattu, he said "it is an insult to Tamil culture" and sought the Centre's intervention immediately.

On the protests by students on the Jallikattu issue, he said they are protesting for the rights of Tamils.