search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Kerala Congress (M) not to waste time, prepares chart of demands

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2017, 7:23 am IST
The delegates' meet held in the morning discussed the future political course of the party.
Kerala Congress (M) chairman K. M. Mani and working chairman P. J. Joseph during the party meeting in Kottayam on Saturday. (Photo: Rajeev Prasad)
 Kerala Congress (M) chairman K. M. Mani and working chairman P. J. Joseph during the party meeting in Kottayam on Saturday. (Photo: Rajeev Prasad)

Kottayam: The Kerala Congress (M) will announce its decision on aligning with any political front soon. Party chairman K.M. Mani, who stated this at a press conference here on Saturday, also expressed his 'soft corner' towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his matter-of-fact style of speaking.   Briefing reporters on the delegates' meet of the party at hotel Aida, Mr Mani said that the party would place a charter of demands before the front ahead of joining it.  

These include the granting of title deeds for those who hold possession rights for the land, declaring cyclone Ockhi as a national disaster, formation of a fisheries ministry at the centre, bringing the tribal community under the ambit of the agriculture sector and steps for their welfare.  More thrust should be given to the animal husbandry department to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production and the storage of paddy grains should be made more effective, he said.

 

Replying to reporters' queries, he paid compliments to Mr Pinarayai Vijayan saying that he was not outspoken like others and spoke with restraint.  "However, that does not mean that we will not criticise him," Mr Mani added.  The delegates' meet held in the morning discussed the future political course of the party.  Mr Mani, however, refused to reveal it. Working chairman P.J. Joseph, deputy chairman C.F. Thomas, vice-chairman Jose K. Mani MP among others were present at the press meet.

Tags: kerala congress (m), pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love your neighbour! Virat Kohli most searched cricketer on Google in Pakistan

According to Google Trends, Kohli was the most searched cricketer in Pakistan from December 18, 2016, to December 9, 2017. (Photo: BCCI/AP/AFP)
 

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9, S9+ in February

Based on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, which is Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively, the upcoming flagship are expected to start from Rs 60,000, while the Plus variant can go up to Rs 70,000.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their kids: Watch AB de Villiers’ special message

AB de Villiers, who is a member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and someone with whom Kohli shared a great rapport, congratulated the newly-married couple. (Photo: BCCI/Instagram)
 

Here’s how Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma responded to Shahid Afridi’s wishes on Twitter

Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team, and Anushka Sharma, who is currently one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, thanked Shahid Afridi's for his wishes on their marriage. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Elderly couple at 81 and 90 set to become Britain’s oldest newlyweds

The couple, 90-year-old Ted Wright and 81-year-old Joan Grant dated for 15 years before deciding to tie the knot. (Photo: Picjumbo)
 

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

Tech Crunch has confirmed that this new Facebook feature is rolling out first in North America, South America, Africa, Australia and most of Asia. (Photo: Tech Crunch)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

The deadly politics of faith

Instigation of communal violence and then fueling it to ensure it doesn't die down soon has been the core agenda of political parties, especially the BJP and its parent organisation, Sangh Parivar.

Karnataka: Slain BJP leader Yogesh Gouda’s wife all set to join Congress

Mallamma had gone missing since Thursday night amidst rumours that she was abducted by Congress leaders.

Karnataka: Farmers threaten to disrupt BJP Yatra

The angry farmers plan to  hold a bandh in Navalgund on the issue before barging into the BJP rally in Hubballi on December 21 to register their protest. (Representational Image)

HD Deve Gowda to have final say on candidates

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda offers a slice of cake to his son and party’s state chief H.D. Kumaswamy on his 59th birthday in Bengaluru Saturday (Photo: DC)

Rahul Gandhi will begin his term with victory in Gujarat: UT Khader

Food and Civil Supplies Minister UT Khader. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham