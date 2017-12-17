Kerala Congress (M) not to waste time, prepares chart of demands

Kottayam: The Kerala Congress (M) will announce its decision on aligning with any political front soon. Party chairman K.M. Mani, who stated this at a press conference here on Saturday, also expressed his 'soft corner' towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his matter-of-fact style of speaking. Briefing reporters on the delegates' meet of the party at hotel Aida, Mr Mani said that the party would place a charter of demands before the front ahead of joining it.

These include the granting of title deeds for those who hold possession rights for the land, declaring cyclone Ockhi as a national disaster, formation of a fisheries ministry at the centre, bringing the tribal community under the ambit of the agriculture sector and steps for their welfare. More thrust should be given to the animal husbandry department to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production and the storage of paddy grains should be made more effective, he said.

Replying to reporters' queries, he paid compliments to Mr Pinarayai Vijayan saying that he was not outspoken like others and spoke with restraint. "However, that does not mean that we will not criticise him," Mr Mani added. The delegates' meet held in the morning discussed the future political course of the party. Mr Mani, however, refused to reveal it. Working chairman P.J. Joseph, deputy chairman C.F. Thomas, vice-chairman Jose K. Mani MP among others were present at the press meet.