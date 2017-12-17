search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah plays emotional card, says 2018 likely his last poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2017, 6:30 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2017, 7:13 am IST
I am contesting to prevent BJP from coming back to power: Siddaramaiah
CM Siddaramaiah at a function in Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district on Saturday (Photo: DC)
 CM Siddaramaiah at a function in Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district on Saturday (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: In what could be described as last ditch effort to play an emotional card, Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Saturday declared that 2018 assembly polls could “most likely” be his last election, as he was contesting to checkmate the BJP from coming back to power.“Most likely the forthcoming assembly election will be the last election for me,” Mr Siddaramaiah told reporters at Raichuru. However, he quickly added in a same breath that he would remain active in politics, but not contest assembly polls.

Earlier during the 2013 assembly polls, Mr Siddaramaiah had said that it was his last election. Conceding that he had during the 2013 polls stated it would be his last election, the Chief Minister said he was contesting to stop BJP from getting back to power. “Looking at elections and the political system, I had felt it is enough, but looking at communal politics by BJP, I felt I should stand for election. Also, the high command said that I should contest,” he said.

 

“I have the responsibility to see to that BJP does not come back to power, so I’m contesting,” he added. The Congress has announced Siddaramaiah would be the party's face during the 2018 Assembly polls, and is yet to decide on the CM candidate. Stating that he would contest from Chamundeshwari constituency, Siddaramaiah said there are 20 constituencies other than that or Varuna from where he could contest and win. “Chamundeshwari is the constituency that gave me political strength and rebirth, so I felt I should end from there,” he said.

Making his debut in the Assembly in 1983, Mr Siddaramaiah got elected from Chamundeshwari on a Lok Dal Party ticket. He has won from the constituency five times and seen defeat twice. Mr Siddaramaiah represents Varuna in Mysuru after it came into existence in 2008 following the reorganisation of constituencies. Speculations are rife that the CM is keen on fielding his son Yatindra from Varuna. 

Tags: siddaramaiah, bjp, assembly polls
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




