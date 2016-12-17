 LIVE !  :  Local boy R Ashwin struck in the first over on Day 2 as he dismissed Ben Stokes. (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: Lower order frustates India, England amass 477
 
Hold a special Parliament session to discuss note ban: Sena to BJP

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 3:25 pm IST
The party asks BJP to take note of Advani's concern over washout of Parliament's winter session.
 File photo of senior BJP leader L K Advani (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Questioning BJP over the washed out winter session of Parliament, ally Shiv Sena on Saturday asked the ruling partner to acknowledge its party patriarch L K Advani's worries and called for a special session to discuss the demonetisation issue.

The Sena remarks come after Advani expressed anguish and concern for the second time over the logjam in the Parliament during its winter session.  

Terming Advani as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics, the Sena said he has raised a question mark over parliamentary democracy in the country.

"It should be noted that Advani is not a Congress leader. One must bear in mind that he has been at the forefront of the anti-Congress politics," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

The article remarked that the soul of the Parliament has been "lost" in the drama in its proceedings over the past two years.

"Parliament is meant to debate serious issues of concern to people. But the opposition raises questions and creates chaos, while the government runs away from these issues. This is the picture today," the Sena said.

Saying that the Prime Minister gets “emotional” at times, the editorial pressed the government to take cognisance of the situation and also called for a special session to discuss demonetisation.

"If the Prime Minister and the government are not going to say anything on this, then a special session of Parliament should be convened and the RBI Governor should be summoned in Parliament," the editorial said.

Tags: bjp-shiv sena, parliament winter session
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

