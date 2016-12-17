 LIVE !  :  Local boy R Ashwin struck in the first over on Day 2 as he dismissed Ben Stokes. (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: India on a roll, England 7 down
 
Nation, Politics

Can’t understand Rahul's state of mind: Manohar Parrikar

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 11:16 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 11:17 am IST
Speaking about the opposition to demonetisation drive, Parrikar said those crying foul were irritated.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said he could not understand the state of mind of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and slammed his party for stalling the Parliament over demonetisation issue.

"I do not know what is his (Rahul) state of mind. His party stalls the Parliament and he later holds a press conference to announce he will expose some alleged misdeed of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi," he said addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally at Porvorim in the poll-bound state of Goa.

"Who asked you?to stall the Parliament? For one month, we were getting bored. We were just sitting in the House and listening to their shouting.

"Someone told me I was almost sleeping (in Parliament). I said correct, what would I do just sitting there? We used to come (to the House) prepared, but the moment we would enter, these people (Opposition) started shouting," the BJP leader said.

Parrikar's attack on Rahul came hours after the Congress Vice-President hit out at Modi over the note ban issue while addressing a rally at Fatorda near here.

"Let me admit that there is no difference between Congressmen here (in Goa) and there (in Delhi). They are prone to lying," the former Goa chief minister said. Speaking about the opposition to demonetisation drive, Parrikar said those crying foul were irritated.

"Those who had the maximum number of (demonetised) Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes are the ones screaming the most (against currency ban)," he said.

"The loudest noise against demonetisation is coming from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. They had prepared for election but their preparation has now gone haywire due to the Centre's move, that is why they are shouting against Modi," he alleged.

Tags: manohar parrikar, rahul gandhi, demonetisation
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

