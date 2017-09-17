Nation, Politics

Sasikala & co behind Jayalalithaa death: C Srinivasan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 1:32 am IST
‘That’s why we got general council to throw them out’.
Forest minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan
 Forest minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan

Madurai: Forest minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan dropped a bombshell alleging that the Sasikala family was responsible for the death of Jayalalithaa. The minister’s charge, made at his Anna birth anniversary rally at Dindigul on Friday, brings pressure not only on the rival AIADMK faction led by the jailed Sasikala and captained by her beleaguered nephew TTV Dhinakaran but also upon Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as he did not follow up on his promise of a judicial commission to probe Amma’s demise in the Apollo Hospital last November.

Recalling that Sasikala was in charge when Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo, minister Srinivasan said top leaders including BJP president Amit Shah, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, finance minister Arun Jaitley and TN Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, were prevented from seeing Amma under the pretext they could carry infection to her.

“The people of Tamil Nadu have already declared they would have nothing to do with the killers of our Amma. Only Sasikala and family were responsible for the death and that’s why we convened the general council to throw them out of the party”, Srinivasan said.

He said Dhinkaran, “using his ill-gotten money”, had planned to unseat Edappadi K. Palaniswami as Chief Minister and grab the post himself by winning the RK Nagar byelection. “We all were aware of his plan, but were not in the position to reveal it outside,” he said and added that it was in such a situation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “came as a god and stopped the by-election”.

Minister Srinivasan regretted supporting the Sasikala family during that period and said, “People should forgive us for that”. He also alleged that Dhinkaran sent his men to Singapore to negotiate with DMK leader MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan for getting the post of deputy CM and two berths in the DMK cabinet for his nominees after toppling the Edappadi government.

While Srinivasan's bombshell rocked the political corridors and excited the news rooms — albeit on an issue that has been over-debated to levels of fatigue — it got certification of authenticity by his cabinet colleague Vellamandi Natarajan.
Dindigul Srinivasan's charge is absolutely correct. Sasikala and family did not permit any of us, MPs, MLAs and even VIPs to see Amma. That's the reason why the Chief Minister is setting up a judicial probe into Amma's demise, Natarajan told reporters at Tiruchy on Saturday.

Hitting back at Dindigul Srinivasan's charge, TTV Dhinakaran alleged that CM Palaniswami's relatives “are caught in serious corruption”.

There were also charges of corruption against OPS and some other ministers.
“Now Edappadi Palaniswami has lost the majority to rule the state. All the ministers will soon lose their jobs and return home. They will all end up maamiyar veedu (prison) after that”, said Dhinakaran.

Tags: c. srinivasan, jayalalithaa death probe
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable in his shabby Thugs of Hindostan get-up

Aamir Khan snapped on the sets of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mi A1 review: Xiaomi's first non-MIUI midrange flagship killer

With a near stock Android Nougat 7.1.2 on this setup and optimised accordingly, you are simply not ready for the blast of a flagship-class performance from this mid-range smartphone.
 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC abolishes VP post, Mukul Roy holds no party rank anymore

It came close on the heels of a whiff about Mukul Roy's failed attempt to defect to the BJP with more than three dozen TMC leaders. (Photo: PTI/File)

Narendra Modi turning India into Hindu Rashtra: HD Deve Gowda

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa interacts wiht MLCs elected from Teachers constituencies including JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti, who are on an indefinite dharna at Gandhi Statue in the city in support of the demands of aided and non-aided schools (Photo: KPN)

Tamil Nadu cops’ hunt for MLA Palaniappan continues

TTV Dhinakaran

Telangana: Ruling party trigger to sudden transfer of superintendents of police

SP Prakash Reddy had detained TRS leaders in cases connected with the slain underworld don Nayeemuddin (Representational Image)

Naveen Patnaik in talks with Congress to check BJP growth

A girl takes selfie with BJP chief Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham