Congress dares TRS to reveal party link to scam

Hyderabad: Welcoming irrigation minister T. Harish Rao's statement that the government will soon reveal all deals involving Congress leaders, Leader of Opposition in Council, Shabbir Ali and Deputy Leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday dared the government to do so.

Speaking to newsmen Shabbir Ali said, “We ask the government to take stringent action against all those involved in the scams and murky deals, including those from the Congress. We are not frightened. Indeed, we welcome such revelations.”

They have also demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao convene the Assembly to pass a Bill instead of choosing an Ordinance to bring an amendment to one particular section of the Record of Rights Act.

They said it has been proved umpteen number of times that the Chief Minister and other ministers only make statements and challenges without converting them into actions.

They cited one such challenge of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu where he had said “Even Lord Brahma cannot save him from going into jail in the cash for vote episode”.

Mr Shabbir Ali said, “What happened about this and what has happened on similar probes on Eamcet and on Nayeemuddin?”