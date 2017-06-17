Nation, Politics

Congress dares TRS to reveal party link to scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 17, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Shabbir Ali said, “What happened about this and what has happened on similar probes on Eamcet and on Nayeemuddin?”
Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao
 Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Welcoming irrigation minister T. Harish Rao's statement that the government will soon reveal all deals involving Congress leaders, Leader of Opposition in Council, Shabbir Ali and Deputy Leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday dared the government to do so. 

Speaking to newsmen Shabbir Ali said, “We ask the government to take stringent action against all those involved in the scams and murky deals, including those from the Congress. We are not frightened. Indeed, we welcome such revelations.”

They have also demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao convene the Assembly to pass a Bill instead of choosing an Ordinance to bring an amendment to one particular section of the Record of Rights Act.

They said it has been proved umpteen number of times that the Chief Minister and other ministers only make statements and challenges without converting them into actions.

They cited one such challenge of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu where he had said “Even Lord Brahma cannot save him from going into jail in the cash for vote episode”.

Mr Shabbir Ali said, “What happened about this and what has happened on similar probes on Eamcet and on Nayeemuddin?”

Tags: t. harish rao, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala farmer discovers goat with no eyes and human like lips

The goat suffers from a rare condition causing genetic mutation (Photo: YouTube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

India will look to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back, whereas Pakistan will seek to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.(Photo: AP)
 

It is not a silent film: Anupam Kher jokes about biopic on former PM

Anupam Kher (L) and the first look of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: 5 things we learnt from Virat Kohli and co's win over B'desh

The Indian cricketers have been on incredible form throughout the tournament, barring one group game against Sri Lanka, in which they suffered their only defeat so far. (Photo: AP)
 

Shashi Tharoor lauded for sharing picture depicting secularism in Kerala

He described the picture as 'Typical Kerala' (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: US teen starts dancing on hospital bed after successful heart surgery

The teen is being lauded for his fighting spirit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Cash for MLAs’: DMK's plea to probe alleged payoffs to be heard on Monday

Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: DC)

Have frequent meetings with PM to apprise him of TN: Palanisamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

Give us a name, we'll think about support: CPI(M) to BJP on Prez polls

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati mocks at Yogi, calls UP CM's lunch with Dalits ‘political drama’

BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

'Cash for MLAs': DMK, Cong walkout; chaos in TN house for 2nd day

DMK Working President MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham