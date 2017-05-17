Nation, Politics

WB civic poll results: TMC wins 4 municipalities, GJM grabs 3 in the hills

PTI
Published May 17, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
The Trinamool Congress won Mirik, Domkal and Pujali municipalities, while the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha grabbed the rest, including Darjeeling.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday won four municipalities in West Bengal – one in Darjeeling hills and three in the plains – while the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) captured three civic bodies in the hills including Darjeeling.

Official sources said that TMC won Domkal municipality in Murshidabad district capturing 18 of the 21 wards. Congress emerged victorious in the rest two seats while CPI(M) bagged one.

In Raigunj municipality of North Dinajpur district, TMC caputured 24 of the 27 wards while Congress won in two wards and BJP in one.

TMC bagged Pujali municipality in South 24 Paraganas district winning 12 of the 16 wards. BJP bagged two seats while Congress and Indepentent won one seat each.

Although GJM manged to retain three civic bodies in the hills, TMC put up a creditable performance winning in Mirik. Of the nine seats in Mirik, TMC won six and GJM three.

GJM, however, maintained its supremacy in other civic bodies in the hills.

The Morcha won 31 of the 32 seats in Darjeeling municipality where TMC has been able to emerge victorious in one seat.

In Kurseong, GJM won 17 wards while TMC bagged the remaining three.

GJM also won the civic body in Kalimpong capturing 19 of the 23 seats while TMC bagged two.

Jan Andolan Party of Harka Bahadur Chetri, a former GJM leader who tried to outsmart the Morcha, failed to make a major gain in Kalimpong and managed to win only two seats.

Election to the seven municipalities were held on May 14.

Tags: trinamool congress, west bengal civic polls, gjm, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

