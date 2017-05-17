Nation, Politics

Modi more powerful than atom bomb: Telagana BJP President

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 17, 2017, 12:59 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 12:59 am IST
Making it clear that the BJP will not have any tie-ups with other parties or alliances in the state.
Telangana state BJP President K. Laxman
Hyderabad: TS BJP president K. Laxman on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more powerful than an atomic weapon and with the “Modi weapon” the BJP was sure to come to power in Telangana in 2019.

Participating in a “Meet-the-Press” programme organised by the Telangana Journalists Union, Dr Laxman said both the Congress and TD have lost credibility among masses in the state since a number of leaders have deserted these parties and joined the TRS.

“Similarly, several backward communities in the state lost confidence in the TRS as it had betrayed them by not implementing the promises it made. We are not only emerging as the only political alternative to the TRS in Telangana, but are now confident that we will come to power in the state in 2019. We have PM Modi and Amit Shah in our arsenal to fight the TRS,” Dr Laxman said.

Making it clear that the BJP will not have any tie-ups with other parties or alliances in the state, he said that decisions of the TS unit of the party need not be consistent with those of units in other states, especially in AP.

“Amit Shah’s three-day visit starting May 22 will bring a sea change in state politics,” Dr Laxman said, adding that the BJP national president, during his tour, will visit Dalit colonies, interact with BCs in order to reach out to most populated communities as they have been deprived of development all these years.

Dr Laxman said Amit Shah also visit historical village Gundrampalli in Nalgonda district that is called the Jallianwala Bagh of Telangana where over 50 locals committed mass suicide by jumping into a well when attacked by Razakars.

Tags: chief k. laxman, telangana journalists union
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

