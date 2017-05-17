Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao to woo top USA firms during visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 17, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 3:46 am IST
KT Rama Rao’s visit comes on the heels of AP Chief Minster N. Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the USA.
Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao
 Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to attract more investments to TS, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will be meeting heads of seven or eight major companies from different sectors from May 21 to 25 during his visit to the USA.

Mr Rao is also likely to visit Stanford University to deliver a lecture on development and journey of Telangana. University representatives met him in Hyderabad a few months ago and invited him.

Mr Rao’s visit comes on the heels of AP Chief Minster N. Chandrababu Naidu visit to the USA.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, stanford university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao

Will make Hyderabad No. 1: K T Rama Rao

TRS was indebted to voters who gave 100 seats to the party in the GHMC elections in 2016.
23 Mar 2017 2:11 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dog sentenced to death for biting child in Pakistan

Jamil added that he would knock on the doors of all courts to get justice for his pet. (FIle Photo)
 

Afghan woman seeks to become youngest to make solo round-the-world flight

Shaesta Waiz, Afghanistan's first female certified civilian pilot and a recent graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Photo:AFP)
 

Man wants free beers for a year and here’s how he is doing it

The twitter user already has over 6,500 retweets and people are doing their part in the helping the young Indian achieve his beer dream. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video:Thrilling encounter between a lion and a crocodile in Botswana

The fascinating video has over 42,000 views with people gasping while hoping that the lion is safe and has crossed without getting hurt too much. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Video: Commuter runs along with train after finger gets stuck in train door

Luckily, the commuter was able to get his finger out of the door before the train station ended. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: Jack of all, master of the battery

If you are in the market for a new smartphone and have less than Rs 10,000 to spare on your pocket buddy, you should buy it immediately, despite Xiaomi’s irritating online-only sales plan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Will be there,’ tweets Mamata on Lalu’s invite for Opposition meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Mamata meets Sonia, says names for Prez election not discussed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gestures at the media after meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

What promises has BJP government broken, Sitharaman asks Rahul

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LDF govt trying to stop BJP's growth in Kerala through violence: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Criminals enjoying political patronage won't go scot-free: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath walks to attend the Assembly session in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham