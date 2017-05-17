KT Rama Rao to woo top USA firms during visit

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to attract more investments to TS, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will be meeting heads of seven or eight major companies from different sectors from May 21 to 25 during his visit to the USA.

Mr Rao is also likely to visit Stanford University to deliver a lecture on development and journey of Telangana. University representatives met him in Hyderabad a few months ago and invited him.

Mr Rao’s visit comes on the heels of AP Chief Minster N. Chandrababu Naidu visit to the USA.