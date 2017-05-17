Nation, Politics

Kerala BJP chief booked for spreading 'false' report on RSS worker murder

PTI
Published May 17, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Biju was hacked to death at Payyanur town in Kannur, which has several clashes between ruling CPI(M) and RSS for the past 1 year.
BJP Kerala chief Kummanom Rajasekharan (Photo: File)
 BJP Kerala chief Kummanom Rajasekharan (Photo: File)

Kannur: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala unit president, Kummanam Rajasekharan, has been booked on charges of spreading false report over the killing of an RSS worker in Payyannur here on May 12, police said on Tuesday.

He was booked under IPC Section 153(a) (promoting enmity between groups) on a petition by Muhammed Siraj, district secretary of Students Federation of India, CPI(M)'s student wing, they said.

Rajasekharan had posted on Facebook a video which he claimed was of CPI(M) activists celebrating the killing of RSS worker Choorakadu Biju at Payannur.

Biju was hacked to death at Payyanur town in Kannur, which has witnessed a series of clashes between ruling CPI(M) and the RSS for the past one year.

He was an accused in a case relating to the killing of a CPI(M) worker in 2016.

He was out on bail when he was killed.

The CPI(M) had rejected Rajasekharan's charge and alleged that the BJP leader was trying to add fuel to fire.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stated in the assembly that the government would register a case against Rajasekharan after examining the video and also that the BJP leader's claim was incorrect and illegal.

Tags: rss, bjp, cpi(m), kummanom rajasekharan, kannur clashes
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur

Related Stories

Case registered against seven. (Representational image)

Kannur RSS leader murder case: Two CPM workers held

Arrest of Rinesh and Jyothish was recorded after interrogation.
16 May 2017 6:44 AM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM says RSS worker's killing unfortunate; BJP demands AFSPA in Kannur

A BJP delegation led by O Rajagopal, has submitted a memorandum to the Governor to impose AFPSA in Kannur.
13 May 2017 4:05 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hypocrisy much, Sehwag?

Virender Sehwag
 

Hyderabad: 22 year old dies after being accidently hit by bat during cricket match

Photo: Representational Image / AP
 

India to tour West Indies for 5 ODIs and a T20 after Champions Trophy

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) have confirmed India's tour to the West Indies starting June 23, 2017," the BCCI said in a statement. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Beware: This is the new WhatsApp scam

(Representational image)
 

Video: Milind Soman’s 78-year-old mother doing a plank wearing a sari is mindblowing

The video was posted by him on his Instagram account yesterday and has already racked up 41, 305 views. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj slap Rs 100 crore defamation case on businessman Ravi Bhalotia

Shilpa Shetty with her businessman husband Raj Kundra.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Will be there,’ tweets Mamata on Lalu’s invite for Opposition meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Mamata meets Sonia, says names for Prez election not discussed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gestures at the media after meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

What promises has BJP government broken, Sitharaman asks Rahul

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LDF govt trying to stop BJP's growth in Kerala through violence: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Criminals enjoying political patronage won't go scot-free: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath walks to attend the Assembly session in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham