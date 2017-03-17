 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Aus 401/7 at lunch, Smith reaches 150
 
Nation, Politics

‘Vishwajit Rane was busy sipping coffee with Parrikar’: Digvijaya on Goa fiasco

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 12:34 pm IST
Digvijaya Singh said his proposal for a pre-poll alliance with Goa Forward was ‘sabotaged’ by his own party leaders.
AICC General Secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)
 AICC General Secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Facing flak for his handling of the Goa polls, AICC General Secretary Digvijaya Singh Friday said his proposal for a pre-poll alliance with Goa Forward was "sabotaged" by his own party leaders.

He said had the alliance with Goa Forward gone through, the Congress would have got majority in the state and that it was unfair to now make him a "villain".

"As a strategy I had proposed a secular alliance with regional party headed by Babush Monserratte and Goa Forward headed by Vijai Sardesai," Singh said in a series of tweets.

"Our alliance with Babush went through and we won 3 out of 5 but our alliance with Goa Forward was sabotaged by our own leaders. Sad!" he said.

The Congress had supported Atanasio (Babush) Monserratte's United Goan party in Panaji constituency and given tickets to four of his supporters. "Goa Forward won 3 out of 4 (seats) they contested. Had our alliance with Goa Forward gone through we would have been 22," he said in another tweet.

"Still Digvijaya guilty? I leave it to you to judge," the senior Congress leader said.

He said that while the Congress is being blamed for deciding late on its legislative party leader in Goa, the BJP is yet to decide its leader in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. "Congress was blamed for being late in deciding its Leader. BJP yet to decide leader in UP and Uttarakhand. Results came on 11th evening," Digvijaya said.

He said the Congress Legislative Party leader for Punjab was decided on March 13 and for Manipur and Goa on March 12. "In Manipur there was a sitting Chief Minister in Goa 4 Ex CM got elected as MLAs but we chose the leader on 12th," Singh said defending himself.

"Letter to Governor goes after the leader is chosen, which we did but the Governor took the decision before that," he said.

Singh said that when took over as incharge of the party in Goa, the organisation was in a "disarray."

"When I and Chella Kumar (AICC Secretary) took charge of Goa in 2013 out of 9 Congress MLAs only six were active (and) the whole organisation was in a disarray," he said.

"Even Congress Leaders were predicting 2-4 seats (in Goa polls) for Congress," he said in another tweet. Singh said it was unfair to make him a "villain" in the present situation.

Without taking any name, he said, "A senior Hindi TV Journalist who has a flat in Goa and who was very active for Congress in 2012 election predicted a clean sweep for AAP."

"And that too as late as January 2017. AAP reduced to zero, BJP came down from 22 to 13 and yet Digvijaya is a villain! Unfair!" he said.

Despite the Congress winning 17 out of the total 40 seats in Goa Assembly polls, the party failed to form government.

The BJP, which won 13 seats, cobbled up alliances with smaller parties like Goa Forward, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independents to form government in the state.

Singh credited the party's win in Goa to Chella Kumar, party Secretary Girish Chodankar and all secular forces.

The Manohar Parrikar government yesterday proved its majority on the floor of the Goa Assembly by winning the trust vote with the support of 22 legislators in the 40-member House.

The Congress, the single largest party with 17 MLAs, suffered a jolt as its legislator Viswajit Rane resigned from the membership of the Assembly, after refusing to vote against the trust motion defying the party whip.

Reacting to Rane's resignation, the AICC General Secretary accused him of having a liaison with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. "Who was most vocal in criticising Congress Observer in Goa. Vishwajit Rane," he said.

"What was he doing when CLP leader was being chosen? Having coffee with Parrikar in a hotel when we were choosing CLP leader," Singh said.

Rane had yesterday resigned as member of the Goa Legislative Assembly and also quit the party after absenting himself from voting during the crucial floor test.

The 45-year-old leader did not rule out the possibility of joining BJP, saying "all options are open".

Rane, son of Congress veteran and former chief minister Pratap Sinh Rane, said he was upset with the party leadership as it failed to form the government in Goa despite people giving it a mandate in the Assembly polls.

Tags: goa battle, manohar parrikar, bjp, digvijaya singh, congress
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sierra Leone pastor unearths 706-carat diamond, possibly 10th largest ever found

In this photo taken from video footage, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray hands a diamond during a meeting with delegates of Kono district, where the gem was found, at the presidential office in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does not take field on day two

Virat Kohli, however, was seen joining his teammates at the warm-up before the start of play and had a long discussion with coach Anil Kumble and selector Devang Gandhi. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte start Padman shoot in Indore

The pictures of Akshay and Radhika shared on Twitter by his fan club. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Akkistaan)
 

Conjoined twin sisters born in West Bank share one heart

The operation requires the girls to reach Saudi Arabia through Jordan but is very expensive the costs are passed on to the Palestinian Authority. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni, Jharkhand teammates rescued from hotel fire in Delhi

The Friday semi-finals between Jharkhand and West Bengal has been postponed to Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

McDonalds serves anti-Trump tweet, says its account was 'compromised'

The quickly deleted tweet offered an uncharitable appraisal of Trump, saying,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong can't beat Modi alone, says Mani Shankar; pitches for grand alliance

Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar. (Photo: PTI)

The call from Amit Shah to Nitin Gadkari that helped BJP reclaim Goa

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar being greeted by BJP President Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari after his oath at a ceremony in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Uttarakhand BJP legislature party to meet tomorrow to pick CM candidate

BJP in-charge for Uttarakhand, Shyam Jaju with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank celebrating the party's victory in Assembly elections in Dehradun. (Photo: PTI/File)

Curb instances of 'political vendetta': Sukhbir to Punjab CM Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Rajnath Singh for UP CM? BJP unsure, final decision on March 18

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham