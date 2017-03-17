Telangana: Opposition unites against shifting of Dharna Chowk

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with other Opposition leaders and representatives of people’s organisation come out of the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan against shifting of Dharna Chowk, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The entire Opposition on Thursday came together in opposing the proposed shifting of Dharna Chowk from the Indira Park to the city outskirts, with leaders of the Congress, BJP and TD seeking Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s intervention.

The Opposition leaders urged the Government to restore the chowk as well as restore democratic dissent. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, TS TD president L. Ramana and TS BJP chief K. Laxman joined hands for the common cause and represented the matter to the Governor in the Raj Bhavan.

They alleged that state government, deliberately and with the intention of snuffing dissent, decided to shift the Dharna Chowk from Indira Park which has been the epicentre of agitations for separate Telangana state.

They said that the government doesn’t want any exhibition of displeasure, dissatisfaction or dissent by the people of state in the form of dharnas at the Indira Park which is known for such activities for the last 20 years.

The Opposition leaders said that the government has stopped granting permission for holding of peaceful protests or dharnas at the Chowk, which is nothing but a clear violation of democratic and Constitutional norms.