Telangana govt to move supreme court against HC order on SCCL jobs

Published Mar 17, 2017, 1:03 am IST
The Telangana government took the decision to give dependent jobs to wards of existing workers in SCCL.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government will  move the Supreme Court against the High Court orders dismissing  the “Voluntary Retirement Scheme on Health Reasons” introduced by the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. to fill hundreds of posts with wards of its existing employees.  

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who reviewed the HC judgement with officials on Thursday at his camp office, directed them to engage the services of senior lawyers to fight the case in Supreme Court.

The TRS government took the decision to give dependent jobs to wards of existing workers in SCCL. Accordingly, a notification was issued inviting applications for jobs.

The HC on Thursday dismissed the notification. The Chief Minister said that it was decided to give dependent jobs to the families keeping in view the hard work and difficulties the workers and employees go through.

He said it was a step aimed at helping the family members of the workers but some vested interests had approached the HC with malicious intentions. Mr Rao asked officials to depute a team of senior legal counsels who specialise in labour laws to argue the case in the Supreme Court.

