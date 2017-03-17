Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao may quash Wakf board resolution

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Telangana CM is upset with the ruling party members in the Board for succumbing to pressure from MIM members and passing the resolution.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The first-ever resolution of the newly-constituted TS Wakf Board to repatriate the Chief Executive Officer is likely to be quashed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to sources, the CM is upset with the ruling party members in the Board for succumbing to pressure from the MIM members and passing the resolution despite they being in majority in the Board.

On March 11, the managing committee, in its first meeting, resolved to repatriate CEO Mohammed Asadullah to his parent department.

The MIM which has been opposing the continuation of Mr Asadullah in the Board, moved a resolution through its members for the suspension of the CEO and also to book a criminal case against him for his alleged indulgence in certain irregularities.

As the Board has no power by itself to suspend the CEO, who is a deputy collector rank revenue department officer, it resolved to repatriate him to his parent department.

Sources said that when this came to the notice of the CM, he asked Minorities Welfare adviser A.K. Khan, Minorities Welfare secretary Syed Omar Jaleel and K. Bhoopal Reddy, special secretary to the CM, to look into the issue and submit a report.

Sources revealed that following the instructions, the trio enquired with Mr Asadullah who deposed before them. Sources said that based on Mr Asadullah’s statement, a report was submitted to the CM.

When contacted, Mr Omar Jaleel told this newspaper that the file related to quashing of the resolution of the Board has been forwarded to the Chief Minister.
 He said that the CM has the power to quash the resolution if he finds it contrary to the rules.

Sources in the Board revealed that Mr Asadullah may not be taken back as its CEO, but the government will quash the resolution and will post another officer in his place as the CEO.

