Inflating GDP figures is not a matter of pride, says K Jana Reddy

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition K. Jana Reddy on Thursday cautioned the TS government against taking false pride by inflating GDP growth rate of the state as this would hurt the state in the long run.

During the debate on Budget 2017-18 in Legislative Assembly, Mr Reddy said, “Just by looking at your last four Budgets, one can easily find that the state is reeling under a huge debt burden. None of your Budgets could meet any targets. There is huge variation between Budget estimates, revised estimates and actual spending year-on-year. Though you are very much aware of this situation, you are still trying to pretend that the state’s financial condition is stronger and to support your claims you are inflating GDP numbers to show that TS is a rich and revenue surplus state. This cannot last long. The reality will come out in some way or the other. The CAG report to be submitted to Legislature during the end of Budget session would bring out all the facts.” He added that this ‘false pride’ will also result in TS losing Centre's grants on the ground of being a ‘revenue surplus state’.

“The 15th Finance Commission will come into force soon. It may recommend cuts in Central grants to TS because it is a rich state as per statistics presented by state government. Besides, the Centre too will cut funds meant for development of backward areas,” Mr Reddy said.

He also took a dig at TRS government for failing to fulfil any of its major poll promises even after nearly three years in office.