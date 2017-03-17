Nation, Politics

Inflating GDP figures is not a matter of pride, says K Jana Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Jana Reddy said the credit of overcoming power cuts in state cannot be wholly attributed to the TRS government.
K. Jana Reddy
 K. Jana Reddy

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition K. Jana Reddy on Thursday cautioned the TS government against taking false pride by inflating GDP growth rate of the state as this would hurt the state in the long run.

During the debate on Budget 2017-18 in Legislative Assembly, Mr Reddy said, “Just by looking at your last four Budgets, one can easily find that the state is reeling under a huge debt burden. None of your Budgets could meet any targets. There is huge variation between Budget estimates, revised estimates and actual spending year-on-year. Though you are very much aware of this situation, you are still trying to pretend that the state’s financial condition is stronger and to support your claims you are inflating GDP numbers to show that TS is a rich and revenue surplus state. This cannot last long. The reality will come out in some way or the other. The CAG report to be submitted to Legislature during the end of Budget session would bring out all the facts.” He added that this ‘false pride’ will also result in TS losing Centre's grants on the ground of being a ‘revenue surplus state’.

“The 15th Finance Commission will come into force soon. It may recommend cuts in Central grants to TS because it is a rich state as per statistics presented by state government. Besides, the Centre too will cut funds meant for development of backward areas,” Mr Reddy said.

He also took a dig at TRS government for failing to fulfil any of its major poll promises even after nearly three years in office.

Tags: k. jana reddy, gdp figures, telangana budget 2017
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday and her close friends were seen arriving at her residence for a bash at night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Karan, Sidharth come out to celebrate Alia's birthday
Numerous stars from the film industry were snapped at the Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Jacqueline, Swara, Vaani make fashion statement at awards show
Bollywood actresses were clicked by the cameras as they shot for various reality shows in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Sonakshi, Vidya, Shilpa shoot for reality shows in style
Aamir Khan had a busy birthday as he celebrated with media in the afternoon, with friends and relatives in the night and also shot for a Marathi television show in between on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates with media, well-wishers, shoots for TV show on birthday
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception of Renu Chaniani and Aditya Garware in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars look their glamorous best at wedding reception
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Narendra Modi comes up with witty reply to Shastri's twitter message

Narendra Modi's response saw over 3000 retweets and more than 6000 likes by late evening. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunil Chhetri displeased with lack of international friendlies

Sunil Chhetri during a practice session in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

A surprisingly high number of couples get an orgasm at the same time

Many couples said they orgasm together every other time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Akshay Kumar does it again, donates Rs 1.08 cr to martyred jawans’ kin

Akshay Kumar
 

Are Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan no longer on talking terms?

The two have never worked on a film together before.
 

Blood group of men affects their chances of getting an erection

Certain blood types tied with heart diseases affect more (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uttarakhand BJP legislature party to meet tomorrow to pick CM candidate

BJP in-charge for Uttarakhand, Shyam Jaju with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank celebrating the party's victory in Assembly elections in Dehradun. (Photo: PTI/File)

Curb instances of 'political vendetta': Sukhbir to Punjab CM Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Rajnath Singh for UP CM? BJP unsure, final decision on March 18

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Captain Amarinder takes charge, vows to work for Punjab's development

Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab. (Photo: PTI)

Congress MLA Vishvajeet Rane quits party after BJP forms govt in Goa

Congress MLA Vishvajeet Rane. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham