Nation, Politics

Why does UP need adopted son, when it has its own: Priyanka hits out at PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 17, 2017, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
Making an appeal to the voters, Priyanka said please ensure Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance's victory.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

Raebareli: Congress star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit the campaign trail with in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli along with brother Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that he is "adopted son" of UP, Priyanka questioned if the state really needed any leader from outside when it has its own sons.

"PM Narendra Modi had earlier too said Varanasi has adopted me and I am like a son for it and will develop it...I felt, does UP need to adopt anyone from outside," she said to a cheering crowd here in the Lok Sabha constituency of her mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"Modiji, does the state need to adopt anyone from outside. Is there no youth here...You have two such youth in Rahulji and Akhileshji before you who have UP in their hearts and mind," Priyanka told the gathering at the public meeting which was addressed by her following her brother and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

In her brief but impassioned speech, she said, "No outside leader is required. Every single youth of the state can become a leader.... Every single youth here will work for UP and make the state progress by leaps and bounds. This is the wish of Rahulji and Akhileshji."

Making an appeal to the voters, she said, "Please ensure the alliance's victory."

Accusing the Prime Minister of ignoring the plight of the farmers, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said that the farmers had only three demands-- loan waivers, reducing the electricity bill by half and the right price for selling their produce.

Speaking at a poll rally in Raebareli, Gandhi said "Two crore farmers have asked Modi to waive off their loans, but there was no response from Modi. He didn’t speak about loans about farmers Congress had waived Rs 70,000 crore of farmers’ loans when it was in Centre, not UP. Modi can waive off loans in 15 minutes but no one does it. Modi had promised special packages to Bihar as well, but what happened?"

He also took on the Prime Minister for his recent speech at Benares, saying “Modi ji rishta bolney se nahi bantey hai, rishtey nibhaane se bantey hai (Relationships are not forged by mere words, relationships are built by fulfilling promises).”

Pulling in Bollywood references, Rahul said, “Instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as “Achhe Din” -- Modi’s poll chant -- people get ‘Gabbar Singh’ from Sholay.”

The rally was also attended by his sister Priyanka Gandhi who had raised eyebrows by staying away from the poll fray in the state.

The Samajwadi Party is also expecting to cash in from Priyanka Gandhi’s first election rally in Raebareli.  SP believes that Priyanka’s presence is expected to make a lot of difference as far as the votes are concerned.

Priyanka Gandhi played a key role in sewing the seat-sharing alliance of the two parties, according to which the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have fielded 298 and 105 candidates in the state, respectively.

The next five phases of polling in UP will be held in will be held on February 19, 23, 27 and March 4 and 8. Counting of votes will be done on March 11.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, priyanka gandhi vadra, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli

Related Stories

Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra wave to supporters during an election campaign rally in Raebareli. (Photo: AP)

‘Relations develop by nurturing, not talking’: Rahul to PM over 'adopted son' remark

Rahul said instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ as ‘Achhe Din’ (Modi’s poll chant), people got ‘Gabbar Singh’ from Sholay.
17 Feb 2017 4:09 PM
Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during an election campaign rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

Modi promised like DDLJ's SRK, turned out Sholay's Gabbar: Rahul

Referring to the 1995 hit starring Shah Rukh and Kajol, Rahul slammed Modi for his 'achhe din' promise.
17 Feb 2017 6:26 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally. (Photo: PTI)

I am 'adopted son' of UP; get rid of Congress, BSP and SP, says Modi

Narendra Modi said poverty will be removed from the country only when it is eradicated from Uttar Pradesh.
16 Feb 2017 7:31 PM

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Children as young as 10 addicted to porn indicates public health crisis

This could be the number one health crisis of the digital age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant leave meals mid-way after finding cockroaches

Representational Image: (Photo: File)
 

Test of time: This man has been using the Nokia 3310 for 17 years

Nokia 3310
 

Women in their 80s have a better sex life than those in 50s: study

Emotional proximity to partner also helps (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Varun, Alia redefine innocent love in brand new Badrinath song video

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Video: Man shows how you can counter the notorious 'Trump handshake'

This will crack you up (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi promised like DDLJ's SRK, turned out Sholay's Gabbar: Rahul

Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during an election campaign rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

No one voted for BJP in Punjab polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

‘Relations develop by nurturing, not talking’: Rahul to PM over 'adopted son' remark

Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra wave to supporters during an election campaign rally in Raebareli. (Photo: AP)

Wasn't jawans' morale affected when PM feasted with Nawaz Sharif: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (Photo: PTI)

UP polls 2017: PM made false promises, alleges Azam Khan

Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham