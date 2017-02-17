Nation, Politics

Manipur polls: Irom Sharmila has only Rs 2.6 lakh in cash, no immovable asset

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2017, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
Irom Sharmila’s affidavit claimed that she do not possess any gold, land, home or a vehicle.
Irom Sharmila files nomination at DC Office for upcoming assembly election of Manipur in Thoubal constituency in Manipur. (Photo: PTI)
 Irom Sharmila files nomination at DC Office for upcoming assembly election of Manipur in Thoubal constituency in Manipur. (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: Activist Irom Sharmila only has Rs 2.6 lakh in her possession and is without any land or house, according to an affidavit she filed with the Election Commission.

In the affidavit, Sharmila stated that she has only Rs 10,000 in cash at hand and Rs 2.5 lakh in a bank account. Her affidavit claimed that she do not possess any gold, land, home or a vehicle.

The iconic rights crusader, who ended her 16-year-old fast demanding withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in August, 2016, will be one of the main opponents against Chief Minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal.

Sharmila's party, Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), has fielded three candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Sharmila filed her nomination yesterday. She has promised to repeal AFSPA if she becomes the chief minister.

Tags: irom sharmila, manipur assembly elections, irom sharmila wealth
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

Lifestyle Gallery

The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Children as young as 10 addicted to porn indicates public health crisis

This could be the number one health crisis of the digital age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant leave meals mid-way after finding cockroaches

Representational Image: (Photo: File)
 

Test of time: This man has been using the Nokia 3310 for 17 years

Nokia 3310
 

Women in their 80s have a better sex life than those in 50s: study

Emotional proximity to partner also helps (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Varun, Alia redefine innocent love in brand new Badrinath song video

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Video: Man shows how you can counter the notorious 'Trump handshake'

This will crack you up (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KA Sengottaiyan named Leader of Tamil Nadu Assembly

Senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan (Photo: PTI)

Modi promised like DDLJ's SRK, turned out Sholay's Gabbar: Rahul

Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during an election campaign rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

Why does UP need adopted son, when it has its own: Priyanka hits out at PM

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

No one voted for BJP in Punjab polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

‘Relations develop by nurturing, not talking’: Rahul to PM over 'adopted son' remark

Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra wave to supporters during an election campaign rally in Raebareli. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham