Manipur polls: Irom Sharmila has only Rs 2.6 lakh in cash, no immovable asset

Irom Sharmila files nomination at DC Office for upcoming assembly election of Manipur in Thoubal constituency in Manipur. (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: Activist Irom Sharmila only has Rs 2.6 lakh in her possession and is without any land or house, according to an affidavit she filed with the Election Commission.

In the affidavit, Sharmila stated that she has only Rs 10,000 in cash at hand and Rs 2.5 lakh in a bank account. Her affidavit claimed that she do not possess any gold, land, home or a vehicle.

The iconic rights crusader, who ended her 16-year-old fast demanding withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in August, 2016, will be one of the main opponents against Chief Minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal.

Sharmila's party, Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), has fielded three candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Sharmila filed her nomination yesterday. She has promised to repeal AFSPA if she becomes the chief minister.