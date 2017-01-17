Nation, Politics

Congress' Capt Amarinder set to take on Punjab CM on his own turf Lambi

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu has also been placed against Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from his constituency of Jalalabad.
Punjab Congress President Capt Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh is all set to fight the assembly elections against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) head and Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi.

The Congress Party on Monday in a press release made his nomination official.

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu who has recently joined Congress will contest the Punjab polls from Amritsar East.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu has been placed against Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from his constituency of Jalalabad.

Hockey player Pargat Singh is nominated from Jalandhar Cantt, while Jalandhar District Congress Committee (DCC) Rural president Jagbir Singh Brar will fight from Nakodar seat.

Punjab will go for polls for 117 seats in a single-phase on February 4. Votes will be counted on March 1.

