Nation, Politics

Akhilesh gets cycle, Mulayam Singh faction to move High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jan 17, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Akhilesh Yadav now officially replaces Mulayam Singh as the national president of the party.
SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav with his son and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav after the announcement of Election Commission’s decision in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo via web)
 SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav with his son and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav after the announcement of Election Commission’s decision in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo via web)

New Delhi: UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav scored a major political victory over his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, with the Election Commission on Monday allotting the party’s bicycle symbol to him, and recognising his faction as the “real” SP.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav, 43, now officially replaces Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, 77, as the national president of the party.

“The group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the SP and is entitled to use the name and its reserved symbol bicycle for the purposes of the election symbol,” the EC said in its 42-page order.

The shift of power from the old to the new was swift, but respectful. Minutes after the EC order, a shiny, new nameplate announcing “Akhilesh Yadav, National President” was nailed at the SP office in Lucknow, below the nameplate carrying Mr Mulayam Yadav’s name and his designation, ‘Rashtriya Adhyaksh’. The Mulayam faction has threatened to move court against the EC’s decision.

Mr Ram Gopal Yadav, Mr Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle, close aide and the architect of the political coup, flushed with triumph, said that the EC took the “right decision as they (the Mulayam camp) did not have any supporting documents to claim the symbol and party name”.

“The Chief Minister is very happy,” he added. Mr Ram Gopal Yadav, whom Mr Mulayam Yadav had branded as the “villain” of the piece, said that a fresh official list of candidates would be finalised by Wednesday for the first two phases, and “a grand alliance will be formed to fight elections”.

UP is to vote in a seven-phase election for its 403 seats starting February 11. The EC’s decision dealt a severe blow not merely to the SP patriarch, but it also dashed the BJP’s hope of splitting the Muslim-Yadav vote.

Grand Alliance may be a reality now
With the secular grand alliance — comprising SP, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal, JD(U) and other smaller parties — now becoming a reality, Akhilesh Yadav could have an edge in the UP elections.

Majority of the 20 per cent Muslim vote and the Yadav votebank in the state could now consolidate in favour of Akhilesh Yadav and the grand alliance. And the RLD's presence in the alliance guarantees a major chunk of Jat votes from western UP, which had tilted towards the BJP during the last Lok Sabha polls.

In this high-stake election, the BJP was hoping that the Muslim vote would split between the SP, the BSP and the Congress, and the Yadavs between the Mulayam and Akhilesh factions.

Akhilesh Yadav’s victory could also have an adverse impact on BSP supremo Mayawati's attempts to return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress described the EC’s decision as “judicious” and “congratulated” Akhilesh Yadav on being allotted the cycle symbol.

As soon as EC announced its decision around 6.30pm on Monday, celebrations broke out in Lucknow and across Uttar Pradesh. Hundreds of youths carrying SP flags and Akhilesh Yadav's cutouts poured out on the streets raising slogans, “Akhilesh Yadav zindabad.”

Earlier in the day, sensing that the poll panel’s decision could go against him, the angry father huffed, puffed and even threatened to contest against his son — “if need be”.

While a defeated Mulayam threatened to go to court against the EC decision, his close aide Amar Singh, who had emerged as the epicentre of the family feud in SP, was in London. 

Pariwar
Aug. 14, 2016: Shivpal Yadav threatened to resign citing officers ignoring him
Aug. 15, 2016: Mulayam Singh Yadav backs brother Shivpal
Sept. 13, 2016: Mulayam Singh replaces Akhilesh as the state unit chief with Shivpal Yadav
Sept. 19, 2016: Shivpal expels seven Akhilesh-loyalists
Dec. 30. 2016: Mulayam Singh expels Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav for six years for “gross indiscipline”
Jan. 2, 2017: Akhilesh Yadav declared new national president of the party. Mulayam quickly declares as illegal the decisions made to give Akhilesh power

Tags: election commission, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid SP feud, Lok Dal offers its party symbol to Mulayam Singh

In 2012 UP elections, Lok Dal had contested 76 seats but all their candidates lost in the polls.
15 Jan 2017 7:07 PM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Congress hails EC for granting Akhilesh Yadav the 'bicycle' ride

Congress and the Akhilesh-led faction are busy stitching up a grand secular alliance in the state to prevent BJP from coming to power.
16 Jan 2017 7:45 PM

World Gallery

A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
A boy carries an image of the Child Jesus as he waits for the traditional blessing with holy water to celebrate its feast day.

Santo Niño: The Filipino festival of Child Jesus
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karan Johar had ‘guilt’ laden paid sex twice?

Karan Johar
 

Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden

Adolf Hitler. (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK

SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team on Twitter

Virender Sehwag shared an image of his 254-run-knock during the first Test at Lahore. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance over cutting chai!

Vin Diesel shared the picture on his Facebook page.
 

Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BSP expels Sahibabad MLA for anti-party activities

A file photo of BSP party logo (Photo: File)

Will 'hang' even Badals if found guilty of sacrilege: Amarinder Singh

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Sidhu a traitor, has betrayed BJP: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (Photo: PTI)

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, formally joins Congress

He met Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi a at his residence. (Photo: Twitter)

UP polls: SP-Congress likely to finalise alliance next week?

The impending alliance was long in the pipeline, with leaders from both sides dropping hints. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham