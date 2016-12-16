Nation, Politics

Drunkards more active than top bureaucrats: AP CM on cashless transactions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2016, 2:20 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 2:48 am IST
Mr Naidu said even drunkards were more active than officials in making cashless transactions after demonetisation.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said drunkards were more active than top bureaucrats of the state in making cashless transactions, The Chief Minister made this comment when only one in four officials said they had used mobile banking.

Around three-fourths of officials, including special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of the departments, have not used mobile banking despite the cash shortage.

Reacting to this, Mr Naidu said even drunkards were more active than officials in making cashless transactions as the collection of liquor shops did not decline after demonetisation.

Asking them to make online transactions, the Chief Minister said that it was firstly their responsibility to make cashless transactions before asking the public to do the same.

While the general public was postponing tours and curbing expenses, he observed that cash shortage did not help drunkards de-addict themselves from liquor consumption. This, the Chief Minister said, must have forced them to adopt alternatives to cash.

Referring to the currency recovered from TTD member Sekhar Reddy from his Chennai house, the Chief Minister said that this incident takes away the people’s trust in the democratic system and that they should take all necessary measures to prevent even small controversies.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, cashless transactions

