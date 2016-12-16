K Chandrasekhar Rao advises TRS men to maintain dignity in Assembly

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has advised ministers and TRS legislators to conduct themselves in a dignified manner in the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions that begin Friday.

Mr Rao asked them not to adopt an aggressive posture towards the Opposition but put forth their point of view firmly, including the support to demonetisation, though “it is not our making.”

“We are in power. Lets us maintain dignity and conduct the House in a dignified manner. Don’t be aggressive. Try to convince Opposition with facts and figures. Let us tell them and people what we have done. We did a lot during the past 2.5 years. But be prepared on the subjects allotted to you,” CM reportedly told the legislators.

Mr Rao, who addressed TRS Legislature Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday, made it clear the government would adopt positive approach towards demonetisation and back Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the government would ask Centre to ensure availability of lower denomination currency in all banks and redress grievances of people who are forced to stand in long queues for currency.

Mr Rao also allocated various subjects to groups of legislators to speak whenever their turn comes or during interventions. During his 1.5 hour speech, the CM told the ministers to ensure that the Question Hour is completed between 10 am and 11.30 am, and not extended for any reason.

“Please do your homework, come to the House on time and stay put till the session is over. If legislators have any doubts, cross-check with ministers or come to me,” he added.

A TRS legislator said group of legislators were allocated subjects like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, 2BHK houses, farm loan waiver, fee reimbursement, irrigation projects etc., which they will speak in the Assembly and Council and also intervene to counter opposition onslaught.