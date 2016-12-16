Nation, Politics

‘Govt did not let Parliament function’: Oppn meets Prez over note ban

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 4:19 pm IST
NCP, DMK, Left parties, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party did not join the delegation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with a delegation of Congress leaders led by party vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Leaders of some opposition parties led by Congress met President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday, apprised him of the problems caused by demonetisation and complained that the government did not allow Parliament to function and "stifled" the opposition voice.

While leaders of Trinamool Congress, RJD, JD(U) and AIUDF and some other parties joined the Congress-led delegation, NCP, DMK, Left parties, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party stayed away.

The fissures in the opposition unity cropped up at the last minute after a Congress delegation met the Prime Minister separately in Parliament House on farmers' issues and demanded loan waiver for farmers.

The delegation, led by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with a host of leaders from various opposition parties being part of it, later handed over a memorandum to the President.

"We are extremely pained by this trampling of our democratic rights and the suppression of our right to present our views and make our voices heard in Parliament. We are deeply concerned that our parliamentary democratic system itself is under severe threat.”

"The demonetisation decision has brought about a disastrous situation in the nation. We beseech you, as the protector of the Constitution, to kindly intervene to save the people from economic disaster," the memorandum said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the leaders apprised the President of the situation arising out of demonetisation and the problems being faced by them.

"We told President that we wanted a discussion on demonetisation in Parliament and on problems faced by farmers, small traders. We wanted debate in Parliament but the government flouted all democratic values and blocked it," he said.

Speaking on the manner in which the winter session of Parliament functioned, he said, "The government completely failed in running the proceedings in Parliament. Ministers holding placards did not allow Parliament to function."

Tags: demonetisation, pranab mukherjee, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

