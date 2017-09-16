Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker seeks opinion on disqualification of MLAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2017, 7:07 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 7:11 am IST
Dhanapal held back-to-back consultations with Narayan on Friday along with Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Friday sought legal opinion from Advocate General Vijaya Narayan on the action that could be taken against 19 AIADMK legislators who had withdrawn their support to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami by handing over letter to Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao.

Dhanapal held back-to-back consultations with Narayan on Friday along with Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on the strategy to deal with the rebellious MLA. The Advocate General's participation in the meeting assumes significance in the wake of his submission in the Madras High Courton Thursday on behalf of the Speaker that action against the legislators have begun.

Sources said the Speaker asked the top law officer of the government to give a legal opinion on the action, including disqualification of their membership, which could be taken against the legislators. Already the Speaker had sent showcause notices to these legislators, owing allegiance to TTV Dhinakaran, seeking their reply on why action should not be taken against them.

“The high court order staying trust vote till September 20 was discussed at the meeting in which the CM, Deputy CM and Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam besides the AG participated. All issues relating to the notices issued to the legislators were discussed,” sources said.

They said the Speaker is very clear that he wants to take legal opinion before acting against the legislators. If the legislators are disqualified for acting against the party line, they can take legal course by moving the courts. “He has started the process of consultation before taking his final decision. His consultation process would continue for the next few days,” the sources said.

The legislators had on August 22 met Governor Rao and submitted letters withdrawing their support to Palaniswami. Dhinakaran and Opposition leader M.K. Stalin have been demanding the Governor to call for a floor test to determine the status of the government and they have also knocked at the HC separately.

Tags: p dhanapal
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bald men are perceived as more masculine, dominant, stronger and taller: study

But bald men also looked four years older than their actual age (Photo: Pexel)
 

Women are using needle and thread for weird facelift promising immediate results

It has been referred to as the lunchtime facelift because of instant results (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Narendra Modi turning India into Hindu Rashtra: HD Deve Gowda

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa interacts wiht MLCs elected from Teachers constituencies including JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti, who are on an indefinite dharna at Gandhi Statue in the city in support of the demands of aided and non-aided schools (Photo: KPN)

Tamil Nadu cops’ hunt for MLA Palaniappan continues

TTV Dhinakaran

Telangana: Ruling party trigger to sudden transfer of superintendents of police

SP Prakash Reddy had detained TRS leaders in cases connected with the slain underworld don Nayeemuddin (Representational Image)

Naveen Patnaik in talks with Congress to check BJP growth

A girl takes selfie with BJP chief Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Photo: PTI)

Internal AIADMK feud led to cooling of vibes with BJP

The BJP initiated the merger only to ensure that the government remains stable and mid-term elections are avoided,” a senior leader said (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham