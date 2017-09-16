Nation, Politics

Shabbir Ali dares K Chandrasekhar Rao to face voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2017, 12:36 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 2:18 am IST
He also demanded an immediate rollback of the heavy taxes on petrol and diesel.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition in the Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir on Friday challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to get the four MPs and 25 MLAs who defected to the TRS to resign and seek the verdict of the people on TRS ticket. 

Mr Shabbir Ali told reporters here that it was shameful that a defector like Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who is a minister in KCR Cabinet is still shown as a TD MLA in the Assembly records. 

He also demanded an immediate rollback of the heavy taxes on petrol and diesel. 

“From July 1 to September 13, petrol prices have jumped from Rs 67 per litre to Rs 74 per litre and diesel from Rs 58 to Rs 63 per litre. This rise in fuel prices is due to the NDA’s lopsided policies,” Mr Shabbir Ali said. 

He reminded that during UPA rule, fuel prices were regulated once every 15 days, and said that ever since the oil companies were allowed to revise prices on a daily basis NDA government, people were suffering. 

Referring to the BJP’s slogan Mr Shabbir Ali wondered what questioned what happened to all the “ache din”. “How come petrol was sold at `76 per litre and diesel at Rs 60 per litre when international fuel prices plunged to $36 in 2016?” he asked. 

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




